OnePlus Community Sale: Exciting Offers on OnePlus 12, Nord Series, and Pad Go

OnePlus Community Sale is back with huge discounts on OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, Nord series, OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Watch 2, and more. Shop now!

OnePlus is hosting a Community Sale with major discounts on its products, including smartphones, foldables, and audio devices. The sale will run from December 6th to 17th, 2024, and will be available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, and at offline retail partners.

OnePlus Flagship Smartphones

The OnePlus 12 series, featuring the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, boasts powerful processors, high refresh rate displays, fast charging, and Hasselblad cameras.

OnePlus 12: Sale-exclusive price drop of INR 6000 and an instant bank discount of INR 7000.

OnePlus 12R: Price drop of up to INR 6000 and an instant bank discount of INR 3000.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is OnePlus’s first foldable flagship smartphone.

Customers can get an instant bank discount of INR 20000.

OnePlus Nord Smartphones

OnePlus Nord 4: The OnePlus Nord 4 is a 5G smartphone with a metal unibody, a 5,500mAh battery, and 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

Price drop of up to INR 3000 and an instant bank discount of INR 2000.

OnePlus Nord CE4

The OnePlus Nord CE4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery, and 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

Price drop of INR 2000 and an instant bank discount of INR 1000.

Bundle deal includes a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2R.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite offers all-day entertainment with a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.72-inch display.

Price drop of INR 2000 and an instant bank discount of INR 1000.

Bundle deal includes the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

OnePlus IOT Devices

OnePlus Pad 2 & OnePlus Pad Go:

The OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, while the OnePlus Pad Go offers a 2.4K resolution in a compact form factor.

OnePlus Pad 2: Price drop of INR 2000 and an instant bank discount of INR 3000.

OnePlus Pad Go: Price drop of INR 3000 and an instant bank discount of INR 2000.

OnePlus Watch 2 & OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2 series offers health and fitness tracking features.

OnePlus Watch 2: Price drop of INR 3000 and an instant bank discount of INR 2000.

OnePlus Watch 2R: Price drop of INR 3000 and an instant bank discount of INR 3000.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 features a dual-driver acoustic system for an impactful sound.

Sale-exclusive discount of INR 1000 and an instant bank discount of INR 1000.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will be available in a new Chromatic blue variant. Customers can also find deals on other OnePlus audio devices such as the OnePlus BWZ 2, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, OnePlus BWZ 2 ANC, OnePlus Nord wired earphones, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro.