OnePlus Dominates Smartphone Sales in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

OnePlus, a global technology brand, has achieved significant sales success during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. The brand emerged as the top-selling android smartphone brand by value in the festival, which occurred from October 6th to November 10th, 2023. The event, an annual online shopping extravaganza, saw a strong consumer response, with OnePlus at the forefront of smartphone sales.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus named the best-selling android smartphone brand in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

OnePlus Open 5G recognized as the top-selling foldable phone in its price segment.

OnePlus 11R 5G emerged as the leading premium android smartphone in the >INR 30K category.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G also achieved top sales as an android smartphone.

Amazon India witnessed a 2.5 times increase in premium smartphone demand, with OnePlus playing a key role.

The OnePlus Open 5G stood out as the most purchased foldable phone on Amazon.in in the >INR 1 lakh price range for the period from January to October 27th, 2023. The OnePlus 11R 5G also secured its position as the best-selling premium android smartphone in the INR >30K price segment during the festival.

Alongside these flagship devices, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G experienced substantial sales, becoming the best-selling android smartphone in the same period.

Ranjeet Singh, Head of Sales at OnePlus India, commented on the brand’s performance, stating that the positive response on Amazon India reflects the trust and loyalty of their community and users. He highlighted OnePlus’s commitment to innovation and providing exceptional products that enhance user experiences. The success, he noted, motivates the brand to continue delivering advanced technology that meets user expectations.

Ranjit Babu, Director of Smartphones and Televisions at Amazon India, expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing partnership with OnePlus. He noted the significant growth in demand for premium smartphones during the festival, which surpassed the previous year by 2.5 times, driven by affordability options like No Cost EMI and Exchange offers. Babu emphasized Amazon’s commitment to providing value and a wide selection of smartphones, with the success of OnePlus’s foldable device marking a new milestone in customer experience.