OnePlus Launches 12,000mAh Power Bank with 100W Fast Charging

OnePlus, the renowned tech giant, recently made waves in its home market with a series of exciting product announcements. Alongside the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad Pro, and an updated OnePlus Watch 2, the company also introduced a powerful new addition to its accessory lineup: a 12,000mAh power bank capable of delivering a remarkable 100W charging speed.

A Powerhouse for OnePlus Users on the Go

Designed for users who are constantly on the move and need a reliable power source, the new OnePlus power bank boasts a substantial 12,000mAh capacity. It is particularly well-suited for OnePlus smartphone owners, as it supports the company’s proprietary 100W SuperVOOC fast-charging technology. This means that compatible devices can be charged at lightning speeds, potentially juicing up the OnePlus 12 in under 30 minutes.

Beyond OnePlus devices, the power bank also caters to a broader range of gadgets. It offers 45W PD charging output, making it suitable for laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. Moreover, it supports a wide array of charging standards, including PD 2.0, PD 3.0, PPS, Quick Charge 2.0, Quick Charge 3.0, AFC, BC 1.2, and SuperVOOC.

Safety and Design in Harmony

OnePlus has prioritized safety in the design of its new power bank. It incorporates 12 layers of safety protection, including measures like a battery core temperature monitor, overcharge protection, and over-discharge protection. The power bank also adheres to international air transportation standards, making it a safe travel companion.

Weighing in at 318 grams, the power bank features a sleek dual-tone design available in two color options: Green Cloud and Silver Wing White. It is equipped with both USB-A and USB-C ports, allowing for simultaneous charging of multiple devices.

Pricing and Availability

Currently launched in China at a price of CNY 299 (approximately ₹3,400), the OnePlus 12,000mAh power bank is generating considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts. While there is no official word yet on its global availability, fans outside of China are hopeful that this powerful charging solution will soon make its way to their regions.