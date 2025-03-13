OnePlus Launches #ShootYourShort with Dolby Vision to Empower Filmmakers

OnePlus, a leading global technology brand, has introduced a new initiative, #ShootYourShort, aimed at inspiring content creators, filmmakers, and storytellers to elevate their craft. The initiative highlights the professional-grade videography capabilities of the newly launched OnePlus 13, allowing users to capture cinematic visuals in Dolby Vision—a technology embraced by top filmmakers worldwide.

Collaboration with Award-Winning Directors

To mark the launch of #ShootYourShort, OnePlus has teamed up with four award-winning directors—Maanvi Bedi, Sreemoyi Singh, Chattarpal Ninawane, and Mohammad Ali—who have created stunning short films using the Dolby Vision Capture capabilities of the OnePlus 13. These films, celebrating the vibrant spirit of Holi, beautifully showcase the power of Dolby Vision, enhancing colors, contrast, and details for an immersive viewing experience. Each film represents the emotions associated with different colors, capturing joy, nostalgia, passion, and peace in stunning clarity.

OnePlus on the Power of Smartphone Videography

Speaking on this initiative, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, stated, “At OnePlus India, we continuously push the limits of smartphone photography and videography. With #ShootYourShort, we are offering creators and our community the opportunity to unleash their artistic vision through Dolby Vision on the OnePlus 13. As Holi approaches, this campaign brings the festival’s vibrant hues to life with cinema-grade imaging. Our commitment remains strong in delivering an unparalleled content creation experience, empowering both professionals and enthusiasts with the OnePlus 13.”

Dolby’s Vision for Content Creation

Sameer Seth, Director Marketing – India, Dolby Laboratories, emphasized, “Dolby Vision has been the preferred choice of leading storytellers and device makers, offering an unmatched visual experience. With the OnePlus 13, we bring this advanced content creation technology to everyday filmmakers and content creators, enabling them to capture lifelike details with outstanding contrast and natural colors. Dolby Vision ensures that each frame is optimized for brilliance, allowing creators to push the limits of smartphone cinematography.”

The #ShootYourShort Challenge for Aspiring Filmmakers

As part of this initiative, OnePlus is inviting budding filmmakers, content creators, and storytellers to participate in the #ShootYourShort challenge. Participants can submit their own cinematic stories, inspired by a color of their choice, showcasing how the OnePlus 13’s videography features enhance creative storytelling with the power of Dolby Vision.

The campaign will conclude with OnePlus recognizing the top three entries shot on the OnePlus 13, celebrating the creativity and technical excellence of the participants.

Expanding the Possibilities of Smartphone Cinematography

With #ShootYourShort, OnePlus reaffirms its mission to make professional-grade content creation more accessible. By integrating Dolby Vision, the OnePlus 13 empowers filmmakers, storytellers, and content creators to redefine smartphone cinematography, delivering cinema-grade imaging with exceptional detail and color accuracy.