OnePlus Nord 4 and Pad 2: AI Innovations for Enhanced Digital Life

OnePlus reveals the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 with AI features to enhance creativity, productivity, and everyday life, launching on July 16.

OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has announced that its upcoming devices, the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2, will feature a comprehensive suite of AI software and tools. These devices, set to be unveiled in Milan on 16 July, are designed to enhance every aspect of users’ digital lives through artificial intelligence.

AI for Creativity

Earlier this year, OnePlus introduced AI tools like AI Eraser and Smart Cutout, which remove unwanted people and items from images. The OnePlus Nord 4 will also feature new tools such as AI Best Face and AI Clear Face. AI Clear Face helps bring extra definition to faces, salvaging nearly perfect photos, while AI Best Face can correct group selfies by opening closed eyes.

AI for Productivity

Beyond enhancing images, the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 include tools to boost productivity. Available from launch on OnePlus Nord 4 and later on OnePlus Pad 2, these tools include AI Speak, AI Summarise, and AI Writer. These tools share information from websites and apps, compose long messages from short prompts, and turn hour-long meeting recordings into concise summaries and transcripts.

AI for Everyday Life

AI is deeply integrated into the operating system of these devices. The OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 run on OxygenOS 14, which features machine learning systems built into the RAM, storage, and CPU. The devices also include the Trinity Engine, ensuring optimal performance by studying and optimizing the CPU, RAM, and ROM.

The Battery Health Engine in the OnePlus Nord 4 uses AI technology to monitor power input and charging times, ensuring the battery remains at peak performance. Tested to survive over 1,600 charging cycles, it maintains more than 80% of its original capacity even after four years of use.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event – July 16th

OnePlus will reveal all details about the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 at the Summer Launch event in Milan, Italy, on 16 July. The event will also feature the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R and will be streamed live on OnePlus’s YouTube channel.