OnePlus Nord 4 vs. Nord 3: A Comprehensive Comparison for the Upgrade Decision

OnePlus, renowned for its mid-range Nord series, unveiled the OnePlus Nord 4 on July 16th, 2024, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts. With its unique design, upgraded features, and AI capabilities, the Nord 4 seems like a compelling upgrade from its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 3. However, the Nord 3 also boasted impressive specifications, making the decision to upgrade less straightforward. Let’s delve into a detailed comparison to determine if the Nord 4 lives up to the hype.

Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 4 starts at ₹29,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, offering two additional variants with increased storage. The OnePlus Nord 3, while initially priced at ₹33,999, is now available at a discount, making it a budget-friendly option.

Design and Display

The Nord 4 boasts a redesigned camera module, a metal unibody, and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, making it more durable than the Nord 3. Despite being slightly heavier, the Nord 4 is sleeker in dimensions. Both phones sport a 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display, but the Nord 4 offers a higher peak brightness of 2150 nits compared to the Nord 3’s 1450 nits.

Camera and Battery

The Nord 4 features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while the Nord 3 boasts a triple-camera system with an additional 2MP macro camera. Both phones share a 16MP front-facing camera. The Nord 4 houses a larger 5500 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, surpassing the Nord 3’s 5000 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

Performance and Software

The Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and offers up to 12GB RAM, while the Nord 3 runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor and provides up to 16GB RAM. Notably, the Nord 4 incorporates OnePlus Intelligence and on-device AI features, which are absent in the Nord 3. The Nord 4 runs on OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14, promising OS upgrades for the next four years, whereas the Nord 3, although compatible with Android 16, will only receive OS updates for three years.

The OnePlus Nord 4 undoubtedly presents several notable upgrades over the OnePlus Nord 3, including a more durable design, a brighter display, a larger battery with faster charging, a more powerful processor, AI features, and longer software support. However, the Nord 3 remains a capable smartphone with a competitive price, especially with available discounts. Ultimately, the decision to upgrade depends on individual priorities and budget. If you value the latest features, enhanced performance, and longevity, the Nord 4 might be a worthwhile investment. But if you seek a reliable mid-range phone with solid specifications at a more affordable price, the Nord 3 could be the better choice.