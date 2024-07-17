OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus Nord CE4: My Deep Dive into the Differences That Matter

OnePlus has once again graced the mid-range smartphone market with two contenders: the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE4. Having spent a considerable amount of time with both devices, I’m here to share my insights to help you decide which one suits your needs best.

Design and Build: Subtle Yet Noticeable Differences

Both phones sport sleek designs with glass fronts and aluminum frames. The OnePlus Nord 4 has a more premium feel with its aluminum back, while the Nord CE4 opts for a plastic back. However, the Nord 4 is slightly heavier at 199.5g compared to the OnePlus Nord CE4’s 186g. The Nord 4 boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, a feature missing in the Nord CE4, which only offers IP54 splash resistance.

Display: Nord 4’s Visual Feast

Both phones feature vibrant 120Hz AMOLED displays, but the OnePlus OnePlus Nord 4 takes the lead with its higher resolution (1240 x 2772 pixels) and peak brightness (2150 nits) compared to the OnePlus Nord CE4’s 1080 x 2412 pixels and 1100 nits. This translates to sharper visuals and better outdoor visibility on the OnePlus Nord 4. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 4 supports Ultra HDR image, enhancing your viewing experience on compatible content.

Performance: Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Gives Nord 4 the Edge

The OnePlus Nord 4 packs the more powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, outperforming the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in the Nord CE4. This difference is noticeable in demanding tasks like gaming and multitasking. The Nord 4 also promises extended software support with up to four major Android upgrades.

Memory and Storage: Choices Galore

Both phones offer ample storage options, starting at 128GB and going up to 512GB on the Nord 4. The Nord 4 uses UFS 4.0 storage on some variants, which is faster than the UFS 3.1 in the Nord CE4 and the base Nord 4 model. However, the Nord CE4 does offer a microSD card slot for expandable storage, a feature absent in the Nord 4.

Camera: Nord 4’s Slight Advantage

Both phones feature a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide. While their hardware is similar, the Nord 4 consistently delivers slightly better image quality, especially in low-light scenarios. The Nord CE4 does have OIS on both the main and ultrawide cameras, potentially resulting in steadier videos.

Battery Life and Charging: Neck and Neck

With 5500mAh batteries and 100W fast charging, both phones excel in battery life and charging speed. Both easily last a full day with typical use and charge to 100% in under 30 minutes.

Software: OxygenOS vs. ColorOS

The Nord 4 runs OxygenOS 14.1, while the Nord CE4 runs ColorOS 14. Both are based on Android 14, but OxygenOS offers a cleaner and more minimalist experience, while ColorOS comes with a few extra customization options.

Price: Nord CE4 is the Budget King, Nord 4 Offers More Premium Features

The OnePlus Nord CE4 starts at ₹24,999, making it a fantastic option for those seeking a well-rounded phone without breaking the bank. The OnePlus Nord 4, on the other hand, is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000, offering more premium features like better build quality, water resistance, and a superior display.

The Verdict: Choosing Your Champion

The choice between the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 boils down to your priorities and budget. If you want the best possible performance, a brighter and sharper display, and water resistance, the Nord 4 is worth the extra bucks. However, if you’re looking for a solid all-arounder with expandable storage at a more affordable price, the Nord CE4 is a compelling option.

I hope this in-depth comparison helps you make an informed decision. Happy shopping!