OnePlus Nord 4 vs Realme GT 6T: Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Face-Off

The mid-range smartphone market is heating up, and two contenders vying for your attention are the OnePlus Nord 4 and the Realme GT 6T. Both phones pack a punch in terms of features and performance, but which one deserves your hard-earned cash? Let’s dive into the details and see how these two stack up against each other.

Design and Build

Both phones sport sleek designs with glass fronts and aluminum frames, but the Nord 4’s flat edges give it a slightly more modern look. The GT 6T, however, feels a bit more substantial in the hand due to its slightly thicker build and curved back. In terms of durability, both phones are IP65 rated, so they can handle a bit of dust and water.

OnePlus Nord 4: Dimensions: 162.6 x 75 x 8 mm (6.40 x 2.95 x 0.31 in), Weight: 199.5 g (7.05 oz), Build: Glass front, aluminum back, aluminum frame

Realme GT 6T: Dimensions: 162 x 75.1 x 8.7 mm (6.38 x 2.96 x 0.34 in), Weight: 191 g (6.74 oz), Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), plastic frame

Display

The Nord 4 boasts a 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2150 nits. It’s a beautiful display that’s smooth, vibrant, and incredibly bright. The GT 6T’s 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, but it goes even further with a peak brightness of 6000 nits, making it one of the brightest displays on the market. It’s tough to choose a winner here, as both displays are top-notch.

OnePlus Nord 4: Type: Fluid AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2150 nits (peak), Size: 6.74 inches, 109.7 cm2 (~90.0% screen-to-body ratio), Resolution: 1240 x 2772 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~450 ppi density)

Realme GT 6T: Type: LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR, 1000 nits (typ), 1600 nits (HBM), 6000 nits (peak), Size: 6.78 inches, 111.7 cm2 (~91.8% screen-to-body ratio), Resolution: 1264 x 2780 pixels (~450 ppi density), Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Performance

Under the hood, both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, which delivers impressive performance for everyday tasks and even some demanding games. The Nord 4 comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the GT 6T maxes out at 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both phones offer plenty of power for most users, but the Nord 4’s extra RAM might give it a slight edge in multitasking.

OnePlus Nord 4: OS: Android 14, OxygenOS 14.1, up to 4 major Android upgrades, Chipset: Qualcomm SM7675 Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (4 nm), CPU: Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3×1.9 GHz Cortex-A520), GPU: Adreno 732, Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM

Realme GT 6T: OS: Android 14, Realme UI 5.0, Chipset: Qualcomm SM7675 Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (4 nm), CPU: Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3×1.9 GHz Cortex-A520), GPU: Adreno 732, Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

Camera

The Nord 4 and the GT 6T both feature dual rear camera setups with 50MP main sensors and 8MP ultrawide sensors. Both phones take great photos in good lighting, but the Nord 4’s OIS (optical image stabilization) gives it an advantage in low-light conditions and when shooting video. The GT 6T, however, has a higher resolution 32MP selfie camera, which might appeal to selfie enthusiasts.

OnePlus Nord 4: Rear Camera: Dual (50 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.95″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm), Features: Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS, Selfie Camera: Single (16 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1.0µm), Features: Panorama, Video: 1080p@30fps

Realme GT 6T: Rear Camera: Dual (50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm), Features: Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS, OIS, Selfie Camera: Single (32 MP, f/2.5, 21mm (wide), 1/2.74″), Features: Panorama, Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Battery and Charging

Both phones pack a 5500mAh battery, which should easily get you through a full day of use. The GT 6T takes the lead in charging speed, though, with its 120W wired charging that can juice up the phone in just 10 minutes. The Nord 4’s 100W charging is no slouch either, but it’s not quite as fast.

OnePlus Nord 4: 5500 mAh, non-removable, 100W wired, PPS, 100% in 28 min (advertised)

Realme GT 6T: 5500 mAh, non-removable, 120W wired, 50% in 10 min (advertised)

Software

The Nord 4 runs OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14, while the GT 6T runs Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. Both software experiences are smooth and well-optimized, but OxygenOS is known for its clean interface and faster updates. OnePlus also promises up to 4 major Android upgrades for the Nord 4, which is a significant advantage over the GT 6T’s update policy.

Other Features

Both phones offer additional features like NFC, an infrared port, and stereo speakers. The Nord 4 also boasts IP65 water and dust resistance, while the GT 6T’s resistance may vary depending on the market. The GT 6T supports Hi-Res audio and has a color spectrum sensor, while the Nord 4 has a slightly faster UFS 4.0 storage in higher configurations.

Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord 4 and the Realme GT 6T are both excellent mid-range smartphones with a lot to offer. The Nord 4 edges out the GT 6T in a few areas, such as design, low-light camera performance, and software updates. The GT 6T, however, fights back with its incredibly bright display and lightning-fast charging.

Ultimately, the best phone for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. If you prioritize a clean software experience and a slightly better camera, the Nord 4 is a great choice. If you’re a heavy user who needs the fastest charging speeds and the brightest

OnePlus Nord 4: Rs 29,999

Realme GT 6T: ₹29,699