OnePlus Nord CE4 Launch Set for April 1

OnePlus is preparing for the launch of its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE4, on April 1, 2024, at 6:30 PM. The new device is built upon the foundation of its successful predecessors, including the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and Nord CE2, aiming to introduce significant advancements in the smartphone sector. The OnePlus Nord CE4 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, indicating a focus on enhancing processing power and efficiency.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus Nord CE4 launch announced for April 1, 2024.

The device will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

OnePlus reported a 33% year-on-year growth in 2023.

The OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite was among the top models shipped last year.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 will offer improved CPU and GPU performance and power savings compared to its predecessors.

Two color variants will be available: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

OnePlus achieved a 33% growth in 2023, with its strategy focusing on innovation and customer engagement contributing to its success in the affordable premium segment. The company saw a 13% increase in smartphone shipments, with the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite being a notable performer (Source: CMR Q3 2023 Report).

The OnePlus Nord CE4 aims to continue this growth trajectory, emphasizing performance and user experience. The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, which promises a 15% increase in CPU performance, a 50% increase in GPU performance, and a 20% improvement in power efficiency. These enhancements are designed to support a variety of user activities, from streaming and multitasking to gaming, without compromising battery life or design.

Design-wise, the OnePlus Nord CE4 will be available in two colors: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. The Dark Chrome variant continues OnePlus’s tradition of dark colorways with a shiny gradient, while the Celadon Marble option offers a premium texture-based design, inspired by the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey edition, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the device.