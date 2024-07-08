OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy F55: Finding the Perfect Balance of Performance, Features, and Value

OnePlus and Samsung consistently deliver impressive smartphones that blend minimalism, high performance, and longevity, particularly in the mid-range market. Today, we’ll examine how the OnePlus Nord CE4 and the Samsung Galaxy F55 compare to help you determine which is the ideal choice for you.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy F55: Design and Display

Both phones sport similar yet distinct designs. The OnePlus Nord CE4 is available in Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome with a plastic back, while the Samsung Galaxy F55 comes in Raisin Black and Apricot Crush with a vegan leather back, weighing in at a lighter 180g compared to the Nord CE4’s 186g.

Each device boasts an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Nord CE4 features an AMOLED panel with 2160Hz PWM dimming, gentler on the eyes in low light, while the Galaxy F55’s super AMOLED panel offers a crisper, brighter display. Both also support customizable Always on Display.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy F55: Performance

Under the hood, the Nord CE4 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, while the Galaxy F55 utilizes the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with 8GB/12GB RAM and the same storage options.

Both devices handle light to moderate usage well, with the Galaxy F55 adapting to your needs over time.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy F55: Camera

While neither phone boasts a top-tier camera, the Galaxy F55 edges out the competition. The Nord CE4’s photos exhibit a bluish tint, making colors appear less realistic. Additionally, Samsung offers a triple-camera setup compared to the Nord’s dual-camera configuration.

Specifically, the Nord CE4 houses a 50MP sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera, while the Galaxy F55 adds a 2MP Macro lens. The Nord CE4 features a 16MP selfie camera, whereas the Galaxy F55 boasts a 50MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy F55: Battery

Both phones offer exceptional battery life, even under heavy usage. The Nord CE4 packs a 5,500mAh battery, while the Galaxy F55 houses a 5,000mAh battery, both well-optimized.

For fast charging, the Nord CE4 takes the lead with 100W fast charging, while the Galaxy F55 maxes out at 45W. Neither supports wireless charging.

User Experience and Upgrades

Out of the box, both devices run on Android 14, with the Nord CE4 featuring Oxygen OS 14 and the Galaxy F55 sporting OneUI 6.1. Both offer a clean, simple user experience with minimal bloatware.

However, for long-term use, the Galaxy F55 is preferable, offering four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates, compared to the Nord CE4’s two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy F55: Price and Availability

The Nord CE4 starts at ₹24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, with discounts and promotions available. The Galaxy F55 5G begins at ₹26,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, with higher-priced options available.

Conclusion

Choosing between the OnePlus Nord CE4 and the Samsung Galaxy F55 boils down to personal preferences and priorities. The Nord CE4 excels in fast charging and eye comfort in low light, while the Galaxy F55 boasts a superior camera, extended software support, and unique features like Samsung Wallet. Consider your individual needs and budget to make the best decision for you.