OnePlus Pad 2 Gets Price Cut on Amazon India: Explore the Deal and Top Alternatives

Grab the OnePlus Pad 2 at a discounted price on Amazon India! Explore the latest deals, compare specs, and discover top alternatives in this comprehensive guide.

The OnePlus Pad 2, which debuted in India in July with a starting price of ₹39,999, is currently being offered at a reduced price on both Amazon and the official OnePlus website. Originally, the 8GB/128GB model was priced at ₹39,999, but it can now be purchased for ₹37,999. Similarly, the 12GB/256GB variant has seen a price drop from ₹42,999 to ₹40,999.

OnePlus Pad 2 Deal on Amazon

In addition to the already discounted price, buyers can take advantage of a ₹3,000 instant bank discount when using ICICI, Kotak, or RBL cards. This further reduces the cost of the 8GB/128GB model to ₹34,999 and the 12GB/256GB model to ₹37,999, making it an even more attractive offer for potential buyers.

OnePlus Pad 2: Features and Alternatives

The OnePlus Pad 2 boasts a 12.1-inch 3K IPS LCD screen that supports Dolby Vision for an enhanced viewing experience. The display also features a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and 900 nits of peak brightness for clarity even in bright conditions. At its core, the tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance for demanding tasks and gaming. A large 9150mAh battery keeps the device running, and 67W fast charging minimizes downtime. For photography and video calls, the OnePlus Pad 2 is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

While the OnePlus Pad 2 presents a compelling option in the premium tablet market, it’s always wise to explore alternatives before making a decision. Here are a few noteworthy options to consider:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series: Known for its vibrant AMOLED displays, DeX mode for a desktop-like experience, and S Pen support for productivity and creativity.

Apple iPad Air: Offers a user-friendly interface within Apple’s ecosystem, a powerful M1 chip, and long battery life.

Xiaomi Pad 6: A more budget-friendly option that still delivers a solid performance with a 144Hz refresh rate display and a sleek design.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro: Features a stunning AMOLED display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and optional keyboard and stylus support for enhanced productivity.

Ultimately, the best tablet for you will depend on your specific needs, preferences, and budget. Consider factors like screen size, performance, operating system, and additional features like stylus support when making your choice.