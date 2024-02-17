OnePlus Pad Gets More Affordable: Price Drop Brings 12GB Variant Under Rs 40,000

In 2023, OnePlus expanded its product lineup to include tablets, marking a significant entry into this segment with the OnePlus Pad. This move was later complemented by the introduction of the OnePlus Pad Go in October of the same year, offering consumers a more budget-friendly option.

Despite the latter’s appeal, the OnePlus Pad remains a highlight due to its combination of high-end features and performance. Here, we delve into the aspects that make the OnePlus Pad a standout choice among Android Tabs.

OnePlus Pad Price Reduction

Both storage variants of the OnePlus Pad have received a Rs 1,500 price cut. The 8GB/128GB model now starts at Rs 36,499, while the 12GB/256GB variant is available for Rs 38,499. Additionally, select credit card offers can bring the starting price down to Rs 33,499 for the 8GB/128GB model, making it a truly competitive option.

OnePlus Pad Features

Despite the price cut, the OnePlus Pad retains its impressive feature set. Here are some highlights:

The tablet boasts a unique 7:5 144Hz “Read Fit” display, ideal for reading and browsing. The large 11.61-inch LCD offers vibrant visuals with a 2800 x 2000 resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. Its near-bezel-less design enhances the viewing experience.

The device is powered by the capable MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and backed by a massive 9510 mAh battery, ensuring smooth performance and lasting power. The included 67W Super VOOC charger enables fast charging for added convenience.

Enhance the tablet’s productivity with optional accessories like the magnetic keyboard (Rs 7,999), offering comfortable typing with shortcuts, and the Stylo (Rs 4,999), OnePlus’s answer to the Apple Pencil.