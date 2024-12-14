OnePlus Pad Gets OxygenOS 15 Update in India With AI Features and Flux Themes: What’s New

OnePlus Pad in India receives OxygenOS 15 update based on Android 15 with Flux themes, AI features like AI Reflections Remover, and more.

OnePlus has begun rolling out the stable OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus Pad in India. Based on Android 15, this update brings a host of new features and improvements, including visual enhancements, AI capabilities, and productivity tools. The update is expected to reach North America and Europe in the following week.

Visual Enhancements

OxygenOS 15 introduces several visual changes to the OnePlus Pad’s user interface. Flux themes offer extensive customization options for the home screen and lock screen, including blurred wallpapers, clock color blending, glass textures, AI depth effects, and AI auto-fills. The Live Alerts system has also been redesigned with a more centered appearance and improved animations.

AI Features

The update incorporates a suite of AI features designed to enhance productivity and user experience. The AI writing suite can refine and optimize written content, while the Clean Up feature removes filler words from voice notes without altering the original audio. Additionally, the AI Reflections Remover can eliminate reflections from glass surfaces in photos.

Additional Improvements

OxygenOS 15 also brings improvements to the camera app, including better filter integration and globally reversible photo editing. Multitasking is made easier with new gestures for the floating window, allowing users to swipe down to open the status window or swipe sideways to hide it. A new Charging limit feature allows users to cap the maximum charge at 80 percent to prolong battery lifespan.

The OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus Pad marks a significant upgrade with its visual enhancements, AI-powered tools, and focus on user experience. By introducing features like Flux themes and an AI writing suite, OnePlus aims to provide users with a more personalized and productive tablet experience. With this update, the OnePlus Pad becomes an even more compelling option in the Android tablet market.