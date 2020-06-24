OnePlus renames its budget phone as the OnePlus Nord, July launch confirmed

The budget OnePlus phone that we have been hearing about for so long and has been referred to as the OnePlus Z so far finally has a launch window. The company CEO, Pete Lau has confirmed the entry-level OnePlus phone will be officially launched in July though a specific date is still missing.

Also, while the phone so far has been referred to as the OnePlus Z, latest developments point to OnePlus Nord being the final name for the device before it readies to hit streets. Meanwhile, Pete Lau also confirmed the phone is going to be launched in India first before it makes its way to Europe and elsewhere.

Lau, in a forum post also revealed the Instagram handle @onepluslitezthing, which seems to be the official Instagram page for the Nord device. Prior to it being named as the Nord, the phone was also referred to as the OnePlus Z and OnePlus Lite. Interestingly, the first post in the Instagram page is a morse code which decodes to July.

Apart from the CEO, the company founder, Carl Pei too have been busy building up some hype about the upcoming phone on social channels. Both have tweeted teasers about the phone carrying the hashtag #NewBeginnings, which suggests the Nord will be all about making a new beginning in the budget premium phone segment.

As for the specs, the new OnePlus Nord is expected to come powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC which will makes the phone 5G-ready. The phone is also expected to have two variants having 6 GB and 12 GB of memory. A 6.55-inch 2400 X 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display will be dominating the front. Other qualities of the display include a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio while there is going to be an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well.

Further, the phone is rumored to have a quad camera setup at the rear with a 64 mp primary sensor along with a 16 mp front shooter accommodated within the front punch hole. Battery capacity is expected to be 4300 mAh and will have 30 W fast charging support. More details awaited.