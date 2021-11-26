OnePlus RT rumored to launch in India soon, likely on December 16

Speculation is rife that the OnePlus 9RT will launch in India on December 16. While that is a rumor at best and lack an official backing, that the launch is expected sometime soon is all too evident considering that the same has been spotted on the OnePlus Care app. In the app, the upcoming OnePlus 9RT got listed along with other OnePlus smartphones already on sale in the country.

However, while the phone’s listing in the app seems to be nothing more than a placeholder, the smartphone has also found mention on the Google Supported Devices List where it is marked as the OnePlus RT. Another reason to believe the launch of the smartphone is imminent is that the same has also been seen on the BIS certification site as well. That sure is a strong indicator of the smartphone’s launch in India being just round the corner.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus RT is believed to be just the OnePlus 9RT that got launched in China around October this year. Even if the phone is launched with a different name, the internal specs are expected to be just the same. If that be the case, we are looking at a smartphone with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display having 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will have max. refresh rate of 120 Hz and peak brightness rating of 1300 nits.

The phone will come powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset built as per the 5nm manufacturing process. The phone will come with two RAM options of 8 GB and 12 GB along with two storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB. Together, these make three version – 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and the top-of-the-line model with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB of native storage. Keeping the lighting on will be a 4,500 mAh battery that is backed by 65 W fast charging.

For optics, there is the triple camera setup at the rear which comprises of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor that gets OIS support and f/1.88 aperture. Complementing the same is a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens having f/2.2 aperture. Lastly, there is the 2 MP macro shooter finishing up the trio. Among the other highlights of the camera system include hybrid focus along with the ability to shoot 4K videos. Then there is a dual LED flash as well for better illumination.

For selfies and video chats, there is the 16 MP Sony IMX471 at the front with f/2.4 aperture. Also, with the front camera too getting OIS, expect stable shots each time