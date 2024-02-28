OnePlus Watch 2 India Price Leaks Ahead of Launch

The tech world is abuzz with anticipation as OnePlus is set to unveil its latest offering, the OnePlus Watch 2, later today. Just hours before the official launch, crucial details regarding the smartwatch’s pricing in India and other markets have surfaced, sparking interest and speculation among tech enthusiasts and potential consumers alike.

Key Highlights:

The OnePlus Watch 2 is rumored to be priced at ₹25,999 in India.

In global markets, the pricing is set at $299.99 in the US, €329 in the EU, and £299 in the UK.

The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display.

It will run on WearOS, marking a significant upgrade from the first OnePlus Watch.

Pricing and Availability

A leaked image, believed to be from a press briefing, has revealed the OnePlus Watch 2’s price tag just ahead of its grand launch. Scheduled for 8:30 pm IST today, the launch event will simultaneously occur globally at 10 am EST. The OnePlus Watch 2’s pricing strategy seems to be aggressive, positioning it below the competing Galaxy Watch 6 in the Indian market, which is priced at around ₹29,999​​.

Expected Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Watch 2 is anticipated to come with a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and boast a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. With WearOS onboard, users can expect a rich ecosystem of apps, advanced health tracking, Google Assistant, notifications, and music streaming capabilities. This marks a significant step up from its predecessor’s RTOS-based system, promising a more integrated and feature-rich user experience​​​​.

Design Insights

Leaked renders and specifications suggest that the OnePlus Watch 2 will maintain the round dial design of its predecessor but introduce an unusual frame design featuring a bulge housing its two buttons. This design choice hints at a blend of traditional aesthetics and modern functionality, aiming to cater to a wide range of user preferences​​.

Specifications

Conclusion

As the countdown to the OnePlus Watch 2's launch ticks away, the leaked pricing and feature set have already set high expectations. With its competitive pricing, the OnePlus Watch 2 is poised to make a significant impact in the smartwatch market, challenging established players with its advanced features and user-friendly operating system. As we eagerly await the official reveal, it's clear that OnePlus is aiming to redefine what users expect from a smart wearable device.