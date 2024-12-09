OnePlus Watch 3: A Chance for Redemption?

Will the OnePlus Watch 3 fix the issues plaguing its predecessors? A look at the shortcomings of the OnePlus Watch 2 and what we hope to see in the next iteration.

OnePlus, a brand that has established itself in the mobile tech industry, has had a mixed track record with its smartwatches. While the company has found its groove in the smartphone market, its foray into wearables has been less successful. The first OnePlus Watch, released in 2021, was a disappointment due to its in-house operating system. The OnePlus Watch 2, launched in 2024, showed promise with its dual-OS approach, combining Wear OS with a custom RTOS. However, it still suffered from several issues that hindered its potential. With rumors of a OnePlus Watch 3 on the horizon, the question remains: will OnePlus learn from its past mistakes and deliver a truly compelling smartwatch?

Hardware and Performance

The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts impressive hardware, featuring a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The vibrant display and premium feel further enhance its appeal. Additionally, the watch is equipped with a comprehensive suite of health sensors, making it a strong contender in the Android smartwatch market.

Software and User Experience

Despite its robust hardware, the OnePlus Watch 2 is held back by its software. The custom RTOS, while offering fast performance and long battery life, lacks the maturity and feature richness of established operating systems like Amazfit’s Zepp OS. The Wear OS integration also falls short, failing to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience.

The watch’s apps are another area of concern. Many of the pre-installed apps feel basic and generic, reminiscent of those found on cheap white-label smartwatches. The companion app, OHealth, further contributes to this underwhelming experience.

One particularly frustrating issue is the Alarm app, which requires users to enable sound along with vibration. This limitation prevents users from relying solely on haptic feedback for alarms, potentially disrupting their sleep and that of their partners.

Other Concerns

Beyond the software limitations, the OnePlus Watch 2 suffers from other drawbacks. The watch cannot be transferred to a new phone without a full reset, a feature available on competing devices like the Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy watches. The rotating crown, while aesthetically pleasing, lacks any functional purpose, raising questions about its inclusion.

Looking Ahead

OnePlus has the potential to create a truly exceptional smartwatch. However, it needs to address the shortcomings of its previous models before launching the OnePlus Watch 3. The company should focus on refining its software, improving app quality, and adding meaningful features. By prioritizing user experience and addressing existing issues, OnePlus can ensure that its next smartwatch is a worthy contender in the competitive wearables market.