OnePus 8 pre-order starts on Amazon

Those waiting for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in India, well, their moment has arrived. Pre-orders for both the phones is currently being accepted on Amazon though the company is yet to spell out in clear term when the deliveries are slated to begin.

Rather, there is a lot of confusion as to when shipping might start considering that most parts of the country are still under the Covid 19 induced lockdown. While efforts are currently underway to restart the economy, it is only going to happen in a phased manner. Also, it could still be weeks for online retailer to start delivering non-essentials.

To buy the latest OnePlus phones via Amazon you will have to buy a OnePlus Amazon.in e-Gift Card worth Rs. 1000. Once you pre-order any of the OnePlus 8 phones, you will receive Rs. 1000 cashback as Amazon pay balance. That amount can be used to make any other purchase on the site. The pre-booking process will remain open till May 10. Shipping is expected to begin any time post that date.

Coming to the price, the range starts with the OnePlus 8 having 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of storage. Then comes the OnePlus 8 variant with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage and will cost Rs. 44,999. Next comes the variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and has been priced Rs. 49,999.

For the OnePlus 8 Pro, price starts at Rs, 54,999 for the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The top-of-the-line model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will set you back a cool Rs. 59,999.

You can also opt for a pop-up box that the company is offering and can be used to pair with the new Bullets Wireless Z headphones that has been put up for sale. The headphones cost Rs. 1,999 on its own.

Meanwhile, the pop-up box for the 12GB/256GB model of the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced Rs 60,999. Similarly, the pop-up box for the 8GB/128GB variant of OnePlus 8 will set you back 45,999. Also listed is the OnePlus Wrap Charge 30 Wireless Charger and is priced Rs 3,990.