Open Competition 2024 Category Winners & Shortlist Announced

The World Photography Organisation is pleased to announce the category winners and shortlist in the Open competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024, recognising the best single images from across the world in 2023.
Over 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2024. Each category winner receives digital imaging equipment from Sony and will go on to compete for the prestigious Open Photographer of the Year title and a $5,000 (USD) prize.
The overall winner of the Open competition will be announced at the Awards’ ceremony in London on 18 April. Selected winning and shortlisted images will be shown as part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House from 19 April – 6 May 2024, and will then travel to additional locations.
The ten category winners are:
ARCHITECTURE
Ana Skobe (Slovenia) for the image Falling Out of Time, depicting a lighthouse against a clear sky at dusk, its sleek, geometric design contrasting with the coastal landscape and a solitary figure.
CREATIVE
Rob Blanken (Netherlands) for his macro photograph of crystals of amino acids B-alanine, L-glutamine and glycine, showing the remarkable colours and textures contained within these complex structures.
LANDSCAPE
Liam Man (United Kingdom) for Moonrise Sprites over Storr, capturing the earliest moments of the rising moon and several drone lights over the Old Man of Storr hill on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. Taken during a blizzard, this image was carefully executed just before the moonlight became too bright.
LIFESTYLE
Alvin Kamau (Kenya) for Twende Ziwani (Let’s go to the Lake), a studio photograph inspired by fashion photography, depicting a model striking a pose and looking out beyond the frame.
MOTION
Samuel Andersen (Norway) for Rider Getting Down and Dirty, an action-packed shot of a mountain bike rider passing through a muddy part of the course at the Norwegian National Championships in Hafjell Bike Park, splashing the camera lens.
NATURAL WORLD & WILDLIFE
Ian Ford (United Kingdom) for Caiman Crunch, a striking photograph of a jaguar attacking a caiman crocodile on the river bank. The photographer followed along as the jaguar stalked her prey, and caught the precise moment she pounced.
OBJECT
Toni Rinaldo (Indonesia) for Coalition, a meticulously composed image portraying two chairs in a waiting room. The photographer describes how the different colours of the chairs evoke the togetherness of different cultures existing side by side within Indonesian society.
PORTRAITURE
Michelle Sank (United Kingdom) for Zenande, Sinawe, Zinathi and Buhle at Sea Point Pavilion, Cape Town, depicting a group of teens on a day out at the swimming pool. The photographer considers the ways in which the city has changed since the end of apartheid, reflecting on the ways cultural and social diversity is now celebrated.
STREET PHOTOGRAPHY
Callie Eh (Malaysia) for The Hand, which captures a fleeting moment from a wedding procession in Bhaktapur, Nepal. The groom is all but obscured, revealing only a waving hand through the passing car window.
TRAVEL
Yan Li (China Mainland) for Between Calm and Catastrophe, an image of a tranquil floating village standing on the still shore of Lake Titicaca, contrasted with the approaching peril of a wildfire on the nearby land mass.
This year’s Open competition was judged by Daniel Blochwitz, Curator, Foto Festival Lenzburg, Switzerland.
The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 will be announced on 18 April 2024 and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London from 19 April – 6 May 2024. For more information about winners and shortlists please visit www.worldphoto.org
OPEN COMPETITION 2024 WINNERS AND SHORTLIST
|ARCHITECTURE
Category Winner
Ana Skobe, Slovenia
Shortlist
Mark Benham, UK
Lim Chien Ting, Malaysia
Marcelo Cugliari, Argentina
Sophia Li, USA
Markus Naarttijärvi, Sweden
Anna Rossetti, Italy
Yang Shu, China Mainland
Chau Lun Shum, Hong Kong
Eng Tong Tan, Malaysia
Hadriel Torres, Italy
Siu Hang Andrew Tsang, UK
Sheng Wang, China Mainland
Huanzhen Yang, China Mainland
Xiangsheng Zhang, China Mainland
|CREATIVE
Category Winner
Rob Blanken, Netherlands
Shortlist
Laurence Cabantous, France
Elizabeth Casasola, Mexico
Murray Chant, New Zealand
Jana Fašungová, Slovakia
Alastair McLellan, UK
Margit Lisa Roeder, Germany
Hiromichi Shimizu, Japan
Natalie Strohmaier, Germany
Yang Tongyu, China Mainland
Rob Trendy, UK
Maciej Wróblewski, Poland
Bin Yang, USA
Ann Zhulan, Ukraine
|LANDSCAPE
Category Winner
Liam Man, UK
Shortlist
Marco Capitanio, Italy
Barry Crosthwaite, USA
Garrett Davis, USA
Filip Hrebenda, Slovakia
Guangming Hu, China Mainland
Charles Janson, USA
Lisa K. Kuhn, USA
Juan Lopez Ruiz, Spain
Ivan Padovani, Malta
Vladimir Tadic, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Zhihe Yang, China Mainland
Marcin Zajac, Poland
|LIFESTYLE
Category Winner
Alvin Kamau, Kenya
Shortlist
Sergio Attanasio, Italy
Anirudha (Robi) Chakraborty, USA
Tony Cowburn, UK
Argus Paul Estabrook, USA
Leo Huang, Taiwan
Philip Joyce, UK
Mahesh Pamidimarthi, India
Paul Robertson, Ireland
Amy Sacka, USA
Rosella Tapella, Italy
Catherine Wang, USA
|MOTION
Category Winner
Samuel Andersen, Norway
Shortlist
Matteo Baronio, Italy
Serkan Dogus, Turkey
Jelly Febrian, Indonesia
ChenYu Hsieh, Taiwan
Thusitha Jayasundara, Sri Lanka
Herman Morrison, Indonesia
Andrew Moss, UK
Ron Ratner, USA
John Studwell, USA
Frederic Volpato, France
Sarah Wouters, Netherlands
F. Dilek Yurdakul, Turkey
Ryszard Zembrzuski, Poland
|NATURAL WORLD & WILDLIFE
Category Winner
Ian Ford, UK
Shortlist
Christopher Baker, USA
Jesus Frias, Spain
Stuart James, USA
Pedro Jarque Krebs, Peru
Jayaprakash Joghee Bojan, India
Jonathan McSwain, USA
Francis Principe-Gillespie, UK
Christopher Ratcliff Iverson, USA
Elodie Ruelleux-Dagorne, France
Rina Saito, Japan
Chris Schmid, Switzerland
Pui Sun Tang, Malaysia
Chee Kin Wong, Malaysia
|OBJECT
Category Winner
Toni Rinaldo, Indonesia
Shortlist
Petia Angelova, Bulgaria
Robyn Barron, Australia
Martina Ceravolo, Italy
Aleksandra Garbarczyk, Poland
Ian Knaggs, UK
Tom Laszlo, Hungary
Doris Mangalu, United Republic of Tanzania
Marcos Medina Garcia, Spain
Daria Pietrasiewicz, Poland
Oliver Sequenz, Germany
Natalie Strohmaier, Germany
|PORTRAITURE
Category Winner
Michelle Sank, UK
Shortlist
Frederic Aranda, UK
Jonah Atkins, Canada
Jon Enoch, UK
Mark Harrison, UK
Lloyd Jonathan Wright, UK
Andreas Kanellopoulos, Greece
Vladimir Karamazov, Bulgaria
Tetiana Nikitina, Ukraine
Maira Ray, Brazil
Tyler Schiffman, USA
Amadeusz Świerk, Poland
|STREET PHOTOGRAPHY
Category Winner
Callie Eh, Malaysia
Shortlist
Sonia De Wit, Belgium
Deepbrata Dutta, India
Seyed Ali Hosseini Far, Islamic Republic of Iran
Kathryn Mussallem, Canada
Panfil Pîrvulescu, Romania
Xavier Ponce, Ecuador
Manuel Sáez Campillos, Spain
Apolo Sales, Brazil
Stefano Valerio, Italy
Carlo Yuen, Hong Kong
|TRAVEL
Category Winner
Yan Li, China Mainland
Shortlist
Matthew DeSantis, USA
Nicola Ducati, Italy
Wasiri Gajaman, Sri Lanka
Todd Kennedy, Australia
Setsuna Kurouzu, Japan
Oscar Manso, Spain
Cziráki Orsolya Boglárka, Hungary
Alexandre Pietra, Switzerland
Joy Saha, Bangladesh
Azlan Shah Sahubar Naina Mohamed, Malaysia
John Seager, UK
Tran Tuan Viet, Vietnam
Beatrice Wong, Hong Kong
