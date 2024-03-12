Open Competition 2024 Category Winners & Shortlist Announced

March 12, 2024

The World Photography Organisation is pleased to announce the category winners and shortlist in the Open competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024, recognising the best single images from across the world in 2023.

Over 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2024. Each category winner receives digital imaging equipment from Sony and will go on to compete for the prestigious Open Photographer of the Year title and a $5,000 (USD) prize.

The overall winner of the Open competition will be announced at the Awards’ ceremony in London on 18 April. Selected winning and shortlisted images will be shown as part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House from 19 April – 6 May 2024, and will then travel to additional locations.

The ten category winners are:

ARCHITECTURE

Ana Skobe (Slovenia) for the image Falling Out of Time, depicting a lighthouse against a clear sky at dusk, its sleek, geometric design contrasting with the coastal landscape and a solitary figure.

CREATIVE

Rob Blanken (Netherlands) for his macro photograph of crystals of amino acids B-alanine, L-glutamine and glycine, showing the remarkable colours and textures contained within these complex structures.

LANDSCAPE

Liam Man (United Kingdom) for Moonrise Sprites over Storr, capturing the earliest moments of the rising moon and several drone lights over the Old Man of Storr hill on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. Taken during a blizzard, this image was carefully executed just before the moonlight became too bright.

LIFESTYLE

Alvin Kamau (Kenya) for Twende Ziwani (Let’s go to the Lake), a studio photograph inspired by fashion photography, depicting a model striking a pose and looking out beyond the frame.

MOTION

Samuel Andersen (Norway) for Rider Getting Down and Dirty, an action-packed shot of a mountain bike rider passing through a muddy part of the course at the Norwegian National Championships in Hafjell Bike Park, splashing the camera lens.

NATURAL WORLD & WILDLIFE

Ian Ford (United Kingdom) for Caiman Crunch, a striking photograph of a jaguar attacking a caiman crocodile on the river bank. The photographer followed along as the jaguar stalked her prey, and caught the precise moment she pounced.

OBJECT

Toni Rinaldo (Indonesia) for Coalition, a meticulously composed image portraying two chairs in a waiting room. The photographer describes how the different colours of the chairs evoke the togetherness of different cultures existing side by side within Indonesian society.

PORTRAITURE

Michelle Sank (United Kingdom) for Zenande, Sinawe, Zinathi and Buhle at Sea Point Pavilion, Cape Town, depicting a group of teens on a day out at the swimming pool. The photographer considers the ways in which the city has changed since the end of apartheid, reflecting on the ways cultural and social diversity is now celebrated.

STREET PHOTOGRAPHY

Callie Eh (Malaysia) for The Hand, which captures a fleeting moment from a wedding procession in Bhaktapur, Nepal. The groom is all but obscured, revealing only a waving hand through the passing car window.

TRAVEL

Yan Li (China Mainland) for Between Calm and Catastrophe, an image of a tranquil floating village standing on the still shore of Lake Titicaca, contrasted with the approaching peril of a wildfire on the nearby land mass.

This year’s Open competition was judged by Daniel Blochwitz, Curator, Foto Festival Lenzburg, Switzerland.

The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 will be announced on 18 April 2024 and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London from 19 April – 6 May 2024. For more information about winners and shortlists please visit www.worldphoto.org

OPEN COMPETITION 2024 WINNERS AND SHORTLIST

ARCHITECTURE

Category Winner

Ana Skobe, Slovenia

 

Shortlist

Mark Benham, UK

Lim Chien Ting, Malaysia

Marcelo Cugliari, Argentina

Sophia Li, USA

Markus Naarttijärvi, Sweden

Anna Rossetti, Italy

Yang Shu, China Mainland

Chau Lun Shum, Hong Kong

Eng Tong Tan, Malaysia

Hadriel Torres, Italy

Siu Hang Andrew Tsang, UK

Sheng Wang, China Mainland

Huanzhen Yang, China Mainland

Xiangsheng Zhang, China Mainland

 CREATIVE

Category Winner

Rob Blanken, Netherlands

 

Shortlist

Laurence Cabantous, France

Elizabeth Casasola, Mexico

Murray Chant, New Zealand

Jana Fašungová, Slovakia

Alastair McLellan, UK

Margit Lisa Roeder, Germany

Hiromichi Shimizu, Japan

Natalie Strohmaier, Germany

Yang Tongyu, China Mainland

Rob Trendy, UK

Maciej Wróblewski, Poland

Bin Yang, USA

Ann Zhulan, Ukraine

 LANDSCAPE

Category Winner

Liam Man, UK

 

Shortlist

Marco Capitanio, Italy

Barry Crosthwaite, USA

Garrett Davis, USA

Filip Hrebenda, Slovakia

Guangming Hu, China Mainland

Charles Janson, USA
Li Jun, China Mainland

Lisa K. Kuhn, USA

Juan Lopez Ruiz, Spain

Ivan Padovani, Malta

Vladimir Tadic, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Zhihe Yang, China Mainland

Marcin Zajac, Poland
LIFESTYLE

Category Winner

Alvin Kamau, Kenya

 

Shortlist

Sergio Attanasio, Italy

Anirudha (Robi) Chakraborty, USA

Tony Cowburn, UK

Argus Paul Estabrook, USA

Leo Huang, Taiwan

Philip Joyce, UK

Mahesh Pamidimarthi, India

Paul Robertson, Ireland

Amy Sacka, USA

Rosella Tapella, Italy

Catherine Wang, USA

 

 MOTION

Category Winner

Samuel Andersen, Norway

 

Shortlist

Matteo Baronio, Italy

Serkan Dogus, Turkey

Jelly Febrian, Indonesia

ChenYu Hsieh, Taiwan

Thusitha Jayasundara, Sri Lanka

Herman Morrison, Indonesia

Andrew Moss, UK

Ron Ratner, USA

John Studwell, USA

Frederic Volpato, France

Sarah Wouters, Netherlands

F. Dilek Yurdakul, Turkey

Ryszard Zembrzuski, Poland

 

 NATURAL WORLD & WILDLIFE

Category Winner

Ian Ford, UK

 

Shortlist

Christopher Baker, USA

Jesus Frias, Spain

Stuart James, USA

Pedro Jarque Krebs, Peru

Jayaprakash Joghee Bojan, India

Jonathan McSwain, USA
Thien Nguyen Ngoc, Vietnam

Francis Principe-Gillespie, UK

Christopher Ratcliff Iverson, USA

Elodie Ruelleux-Dagorne, France

Rina Saito, Japan

Chris Schmid, Switzerland

Pui Sun Tang, Malaysia

Chee Kin Wong, Malaysia
OBJECT

Category Winner

Toni Rinaldo, Indonesia

 

Shortlist

Petia Angelova, Bulgaria

Robyn Barron, Australia

Martina Ceravolo, Italy

Aleksandra Garbarczyk, Poland

Ian Knaggs, UK

Tom Laszlo, Hungary

Doris Mangalu, United Republic of Tanzania

Marcos Medina Garcia, Spain

Daria Pietrasiewicz, Poland

Oliver Sequenz, Germany

Natalie Strohmaier, Germany

 

 PORTRAITURE

Category Winner

Michelle Sank, UK

 

Shortlist

Frederic Aranda, UK

Jonah Atkins, Canada

Jon Enoch, UK

Mark Harrison, UK

Lloyd Jonathan Wright, UK

Andreas Kanellopoulos, Greece

Vladimir Karamazov, Bulgaria

Tetiana Nikitina, Ukraine

Maira Ray, Brazil

Tyler Schiffman, USA

Amadeusz Świerk, Poland

 STREET PHOTOGRAPHY

Category Winner

Callie Eh, Malaysia

 

Shortlist

Sonia De Wit, Belgium

Deepbrata Dutta, India

Seyed Ali Hosseini Far, Islamic Republic of Iran

Kathryn Mussallem, Canada

Panfil Pîrvulescu, Romania

Xavier Ponce, Ecuador

Manuel Sáez Campillos, Spain

Apolo Sales, Brazil

Stefano Valerio, Italy

Carlo Yuen, Hong Kong
TRAVEL

Category Winner

Yan Li, China Mainland

 

Shortlist

Matthew DeSantis, USA

Nicola Ducati, Italy

Wasiri Gajaman, Sri Lanka

Todd Kennedy, Australia

Setsuna Kurouzu, Japan

Oscar Manso, Spain

Cziráki Orsolya Boglárka, Hungary

Alexandre Pietra, Switzerland

Joy Saha, Bangladesh

Azlan Shah Sahubar Naina Mohamed, Malaysia

John Seager, UK

Tran Tuan Viet, Vietnam

Beatrice Wong, Hong Kong

