OpenText Introduces AI-Driven Cybersecurity Cloud for Advanced Threat Detection and Response

Next-Gen Threat Protection with OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response

OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) has unveiled OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response, an advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solution set for general availability with Cloud Editions 25.2. This latest innovation strengthens OpenText’s cybersecurity portfolio, providing enterprises with cutting-edge threat detection, hunting, and response capabilities. Designed to defend against both external and internal threats, this solution helps organizations establish a robust security posture in an evolving digital landscape.

Seamless Integration with Microsoft Security Solutions

OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response is hosted on Microsoft Azure, ensuring deep integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Entra ID, and Microsoft Security Copilot. These integrations empower organizations to rapidly detect and neutralize threats before they cause damage. Additionally, the solution features a threat integration studio, enabling businesses to ingest and analyze telemetry from multiple security tools, enterprise applications, and network solutions.

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Coverage with OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud

OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud addresses a broad spectrum of security challenges, including application and data protection, identity and access management, security operations, and digital forensics. As a leader in the cybersecurity space with over 7,500 enterprise clients worldwide, OpenText delivers state-of-the-art security solutions tailored to organizations of all sizes.

Addressing Insider Threats with AI-Powered Solutions

While external cyber threats often take priority, insider threats—whether intentional, accidental, or due to stolen credentials—pose a significant risk. According to the 2023 Cost of Insider Risks Global Report by Ponemon and Sullivan, such incidents cost businesses an average of $16.2 million annually. With cybersecurity talent shortages exacerbating these risks, many companies struggle with proactive threat detection. OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response, in combination with OpenText’s threat hunting services and integration toolkits, provides a comprehensive solution to mitigate these challenges.

A Smarter Approach to Threat Detection and Security Management

According to Muhi Majzoub, EVP of Security Products at OpenText, enterprises require adaptive threat analysis that does not overburden security teams. OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud brings an innovative approach to advanced threat detection and investigation. Its composable open XDR architecture ensures seamless integration with existing security tools, including identity management, data loss prevention, and endpoint protection.

Furthermore, OpenText is integrating its threat detection solutions with OpenText Content Management, allowing organizations to gain insights across applications, endpoints, and networks. This aligns with OpenText’s broader vision of offering holistic security solutions that safeguard the entire attack surface.

Key Features of OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response

Enhanced Security Posture: Utilizes AI-driven detection mechanisms to enhance security without requiring major infrastructure overhauls.

Rapid Threat Elimination: Leverages anomaly detection and multi-cloud integrations to swiftly identify and neutralize threats, reducing response time significantly.

Adaptive Learning: Employs machine learning models that continuously evolve to detect threats with higher accuracy.

Easy Deployment: A composable security solution that integrates with Microsoft and other cybersecurity tools for quick implementation.

Cost Efficiency & ROI Maximization: Provides proactive threat hunting to help organizations minimize losses from cybersecurity incidents while maximizing the value of existing security investments.

Availability and Early Access Program

OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response is currently in limited release for select customers. Organizations interested in participating in the early adopter program can visit OpenText for more details.

