Oppo Aims to Pioneer GenAI-Integrated Smartphones, Eyeing India as Key Market

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo, with an extensive portfolio of over 5,000 artificial intelligence patents, is positioning itself at the forefront of the generative AI (GenAI) revolution. The company plans to embed GenAI capabilities into its entire product lineup, starting with a target of 50 million devices by the end of the year.

Peter Dohyung Lee, Oppo’s head of product strategy, envisions a future where GenAI phones become the next major milestone in mobile technology, following feature phones and smartphones. He emphasizes Oppo’s advantage in imaging technology as a springboard for AI-enhanced user experiences.

Embracing Generative AI Across the Product Lineup

Oppo is committed to making GenAI phones accessible to everyone and has ambitious plans to release over 100 new GenAI functionalities this year alone. To support this vision, the company has established its own AI center for research and development, and has been actively developing its own large language models since 2020.

India: A Critical Market for AI Adoption

Oppo recognizes India as a crucial market for AI adoption due to its large population of mobile phone users and the growing penetration of smartphones in smaller towns and villages. The company sees India’s young population as a key driver of rapid AI adoption, primarily through mobile devices.

To cater to the Indian market, Oppo has introduced features like the AI Recording Summary in the Reno12 Series, which records meetings in English and Hindi and generates notes and summaries. The company aims to expand this feature to include more Indian languages.

Prioritizing Privacy, Security, and Durability

While focusing on AI integration, Oppo also acknowledges the importance of evolving hardware and software. The company is prioritizing robust privacy, security, and data encryption technologies to ensure a safe and secure user experience. Additionally, Oppo is focusing on durability, ensuring that its devices can withstand the ever-changing technological landscape.

Openness to Partnerships and Future Plans

Oppo is open to collaborating with local AI creators and startups in the Indian market, although specific details are yet to be revealed. For the remainder of the financial year, the company plans to launch new products and add new AI features, updates, and refinements to existing models across various price segments.