OPPO and MediaTek Collaborate: Transforming Smartphones with the Find X8 Series

Experience the OPPO Find X8 Series with MediaTek Dimensity 9400, redefining performance, AI, and gaming. First in India with this revolutionary chipset.

At the MediaTek Technology Diaries event on November 15, OPPO and MediaTek unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with the announcement of the OPPO Find X8 Series. These will be the first smartphones in India powered by MediaTek’s innovative Dimensity 9400 chipset, setting a new standard for performance, efficiency, and AI-driven capabilities. This collaboration reflects the potential of a strong partnership between two leading industry innovators.

A Vision of Excellence and Partnership

During the event, Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at OPPO, highlighted the significance of this collaboration. He stated, “For the past 10 years, OPPO has introduced cutting-edge technology to India, and the launch of the Find X8 Series is a major milestone in our journey.”

The Find X8 Series combines OPPO’s innovations with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor, redefining performance, camera, gaming, and connectivity. Lee added that the Find X8 Pro and Find X8 are the first devices in India to feature this revolutionary chipset, offering users an unparalleled experience.

Dr. Yenchi Lee, General Manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek, emphasized their shared mission: “OPPO and MediaTek have always aimed to drive technological advancements. The Dimensity 9400 chipset introduces class-leading power, delivering unmatched performance and efficiency.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400: Redefining Smartphone Performance

Built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 introduces the second-generation All Big Core design. It includes an Arm Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.62GHz, paired with three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. This results in 35% faster single-core performance, 28% faster multi-core performance, and 40% greater efficiency compared to the previous generation.

This powerful setup enables smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and seamless experiences when editing 4K videos or switching between multiple applications.

Gaming and Imaging: A Leap Forward

The 12-core ARM Immortalis-G925 GPU delivers a 40% improvement in raytracing performance and supports PC-level features like opacity micromaps (OMM) for enhanced visual effects. Gamers benefit from a 41% boost in peak performance and 44% greater efficiency, enabling longer gaming sessions without compromising on frame rates or graphics quality.

For photography enthusiasts, the Find X8 Series combines the Imagiq 1090 ISP with OPPO’s Hasselblad Master Camera System and the HyperTone Image Engine, offering exceptional low-light photography, HDR video capabilities, and AI-powered zoom for sharper details. The chipset also improves efficiency by consuming 14% less power when recording 4K video at 60fps, making it a must-have for content creator.

Advanced AI Features with Google Gemini Nano

The Dimensity 9400 powers sophisticated AI capabilities, including an 8th Generation NPU that delivers 80% faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance and 35% greater efficiency.

In collaboration with MediaTek, OPPO has integrated Google Gemini Nano’s language intelligence into Magic Compose, allowing for context-aware replies in Google Messages. Users can craft responses in tones such as Excited, Chill, Formal, or even Shakespearean, enhancing productivity and personalization.

Long-Lasting Battery and Seamless Connectivity

The Silicon-Carbon battery in the Find X8 Series, combined with the Dimensity 9400’s efficiency, ensures multi-day battery life and uninterrupted performance. AI LinkBoost and MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0 enhance connectivity, providing up to 30m greater Wi-Fi coverage, making the Find X8 Series ideal for uninterrupted online gaming or video uploads in crowded areas.