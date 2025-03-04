OPPO Announces Enhanced AI Strategy to Drive Next-Level Mobile AI Experiences at MWC25

OPPO has introduced an upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) strategy at the OPPO AI Tech Summit held during MWC2025. With a focus on delivering secure, innovative, and user-centric AI experiences, OPPO is strengthening its position as a key player in the mobile AI ecosystem. The brand outlined its plans to release regular AI updates, collaborate closely with global technology leaders, and enhance user experiences through system-level AI integration.

Expanding System-Level AI in Collaboration with Google

OPPO has partnered with Google to enhance the integration of AI capabilities directly into its devices. This collaboration will enable Google Gemini to work seamlessly with native OPPO applications such as Notes, Calendar, and Clock. By embedding these AI features at the system level, OPPO aims to create a more responsive and personalized user experience.

Future OPPO devices will also support Google Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash, with plans to introduce Gemini 2.0 in the near future. To ensure privacy and data security, OPPO is implementing Private Computing Cloud (PCC) using Confidential Computing from Google Cloud. AI features like AI Recording Summary, AI Search, AI Studio, and AI Call Summary will utilize this secure cloud infrastructure to protect sensitive user information.

Matt Waldbusser, Managing Director for Global Solution and Consumer AI at Google Cloud, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating that OPPO and Google’s joint efforts will redefine how users interact with AI on mobile devices.

Continuous AI Innovation Through Advanced R&D

As part of its broader AI development strategy, OPPO is focusing its research and development efforts on three primary areas: AI Productivity, AI Creativity, and AI Imaging. This comprehensive approach is designed to deliver features that improve everyday life, enhance creative expression, and elevate mobile photography experiences.

OPPO is also working closely with MediaTek to optimize hardware for efficient, real-time AI processing. This partnership aims to deliver high-performance AI features while maintaining energy efficiency. Will Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Business Group, emphasized that the collaboration with OPPO will unlock new AI-driven capabilities in photography, gaming, and device connectivity.

On the device side, OPPO is leveraging technologies such as LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation), Parallel Decoding Solution, and MoE (Mixture of Experts) to enhance on-device AI performance. Complementing these advancements, OPPO has also built a comprehensive data security framework that spans both device and cloud environments, ensuring users’ data remains secure.

Monthly AI Updates and Broader Reach in 2025

To meet the growing demand for innovative AI features, OPPO has committed to delivering an average of one AI feature update every month. Building on the success of reaching 50 million AI users in 2024, OPPO has now set a new target of reaching approximately 100 million users by the end of 2025.

These regular updates will introduce new capabilities, including the integration of OPPO apps with Google Gemini and features like AI Call Translator and AI VoiceScribe. The AI Call Translator will offer real-time multilingual translation during calls, while AI VoiceScribe will provide versatile voice-to-text summarization for phone calls, online classes, and meetings.

Showcasing AI Innovation at MWC2025

At MWC2025, OPPO is not only presenting new AI capabilities at its AI Tech Summit but also showcasing AI-powered smartphones such as the Find N5, Reno13 series, and Find X8 series. These devices, featuring OPPO’s latest AI innovations, are highlighted at partner booths from Google, MediaTek, and Qualcomm.

Spanish football icon David Villa also attended the OPPO AI Tech Summit, where he experienced OPPO’s AI capabilities first-hand. Villa expressed interest in how these technologies can enhance both his personal life and professional activities.

Commitment to Leading Mobile AI Evolution

Through collaborative innovation with global technology leaders and continuous AI research, OPPO remains committed to enhancing AI experiences on smartphones. By delivering regular feature updates, expanding secure AI integration across devices, and improving system-level AI capabilities, OPPO aims to lead the next wave of mobile AI innovation.