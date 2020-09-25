Oppo F1 arriving on January 28: Specs, Availability and Price in India

Announced at CES 2016, Oppo globally launched its F1 smartphone, featuring 8-megapixel front-facing camera for $290. Designed using the full metal unibody, Oppo F1 is now available for pre-order in Vietnam. Oppo F1 will be launched in India on January 28.

The main attraction of Oppo F1 smartphone is its 8MP front-facing camera unit with a bright f/2.0 aperture lens and a 1/4” type sensor. Oppo disclosed that the front camera comes with several live color filters and includes the ability to capture pictures with great clarity.

According to the company, Oppo F1 inherits the camera performance and exquisite design tradition. It enables users to use the screen backlight as a flash, which can help them shoot selfies in low-light.

Oppo F1 sports a 5-inch HD IPS display with a Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4 (2.5D), Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 processor, Adreno 405 GPU, 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB), 8MP selfie camera, 13MP primary camera with LED flash and f/2.2 lens.

It runs Android 5.1 Lollipop on the top of Color 2.1 UI. Oppo F1 packs a 2500mAh battery with all connectivity options in addition to micro and nano sim card slots.

As of reporting this, there are no price details available. However, we assume that Oppo F1 will be priced somewhere around Rs. 18,999 in India and will be available exclusively on Amazon India.