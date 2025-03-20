Oppo F29 and F29 Pro Debut in India: Price, Specifications, and Features Unveiled

Oppo launches F29 and F29 Pro in India today. Check price, specs, features, and availability of these durable smartphones with fast charging and impressive cameras.

Oppo has officially launched its latest smartphone series, the F29 and F29 Pro, in India today. The company emphasizes the durability and robust features of these new devices, positioning them as “durable champions” in the competitive smartphone market. The launch event, held earlier today, revealed detailed specifications, pricing, and availability for the Indian consumers.

The Oppo F29 5G aims to deliver a balance of performance and battery life. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. This ensures vibrant visuals and fluid scrolling for users.

Under the hood, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. This processor should handle everyday tasks and moderate gaming with ease. Oppo offers the F29 with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB using UFS 3.1 technology, which promises fast data access.

Photography on the Oppo F29 is handled by a dual-camera setup on the rear. This includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, the device sports a 16MP front-facing camera.

A significant highlight of the Oppo F29 is its large 6,500mAh battery. This substantial battery capacity, coupled with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, should provide users with all-day power and quick top-ups. The phone also supports reverse charging, allowing it to charge other devices.

The Oppo F29 comes with Android 15-based ColorOS 15, Oppo’s custom operating system. This brings a range of features and customization options to the user.

Oppo emphasizes the durability of the F29. It boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. This means the phone can withstand immersion in water and is protected from dust ingress. The company also highlights its 360-degree Damage-Proof Armour Body, suggesting enhanced protection against accidental drops and impacts.

The Oppo F29 incorporates Oppo’s new Hunter Antenna Architecture. This technology claims to improve signal strength significantly. Additionally, AI LinkBoost intelligently optimizes network performance to maintain a stable connection.

The Oppo F29 is available in two color options: Solid Purple and Glacier Blue. The Solid Purple aims for a premium look, while the Glacier Blue is inspired by the mountain landscapes of India.

Diving into the Oppo F29 Pro

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G steps up the performance with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset. This processor is expected to offer improved performance, potentially scoring higher on benchmark tests compared to the standard F29. The Pro variant comes with options for 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Oppo F29 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, similar in size to the F29 but with a slightly higher peak brightness of 1200 nits. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering enhanced scratch and drop resistance.

The camera system on the F29 Pro is also a dual setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. OIS helps to reduce blur in photos and videos, especially in low-light conditions. The front-facing camera is a 16MP unit.

Powering the Oppo F29 Pro is a 6,000mAh battery. While slightly smaller than the F29’s battery, it supports even faster 80W SuperVOOC charging. This allows users to quickly charge their phone. The Pro also supports reverse charging.

Like the standard model, the Oppo F29 Pro runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It also includes AI camera features like AI Unblur and AI Eraser, which aim to enhance the photography experience.

The F29 Pro shares the same impressive durability ratings as the F29, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certification for water and dust resistance, along with the 360-degree Damage-Proof Armour Body. It also features the Hunter Antenna Architecture and AI LinkBoost technology for improved connectivity.

The Oppo F29 Pro is available in Granite Black and Marble White color options, offering a more classic and sophisticated look.

Pricing and Availability in India

Oppo has announced the pricing details for both models.

The Oppo F29 5G is priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option costs ₹25,999.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G starts at ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at ₹29,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs ₹31,999.

Both the Oppo F29 and F29 Pro will be available for purchase through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Oppo India’s online store, and major offline retail outlets. Pre-orders begin today, March 20th, with sales starting on March 27th for the F29 and April 1st for the F29 Pro.

Launch Offers

Oppo is offering several launch promotions for the new series. These include:

Up to 10% instant bank discount.

Additional exchange bonus of up to ₹2,000 for the F29 and ₹2,500 for the F29 Pro.

No-cost EMI options for up to 6 months.

6 months of liquid damage protection.

The Oppo F29 and F29 Pro appear to be strong contenders in the mid-range smartphone segment in India. Their emphasis on durability, coupled with capable specifications and fast charging, could appeal to a wide range of consumers. The inclusion of the latest Android 15 and Oppo’s ColorOS 15 further enhances the user experience. The competitive pricing and launch offers make these devices even more attractive to potential buyers. It remains to be seen how they perform in real-world usage and against the competition, but on paper, Oppo seems to have delivered a compelling package with the F29 series.