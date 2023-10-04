OPPO Find N3 Flip: Detailed Overview of Features and Upgrades

Leading the charge is OPPO, a brand that has consistently been synonymous with cutting-edge designs and high-end functionalities. With the unveiling of the Find N3 Flip, OPPO is not just pushing the envelope in terms of design, but also setting new benchmarks in the world of mobile photography and user experience.

Key Highlights:

Launch of OPPO Find N3 Flip in two colours: Cream Gold and Sleek Black.

Improvements over the Find N2 Flip, including a new hinge design and triple main camera setup – a first for flip phones.

Enhanced 120Hz 6.8-inch 403ppi display with TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification.

Introduction of an Alert Slider on the device for easy mode switching.

Enhanced cover screen with support for 40+ essential apps and customization options.

Industry-first triple rear camera setup integrated within a circular module.

OPPO India is set to launch the Find N3 Flip. This device introduces upgrades over the previous generation Find N2 Flip. These include a revamped Flexion hinge design, additional features for its large vertical cover screen, and a first-of-its-kind triple main camera setup on a flip phone.

The Find N3 Flip design incorporates a Gorilla Glass 7 cover back. When folded, the device measures 85.54mm, approximately half the size of a typical smartphone. It weighs 198g and has a thickness of 7.79mm when open.

The device boasts a 120Hz 6.8-inch 403ppi display, certified by TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care. It uses Eye Comfort Tone technology to ensure eye comfort. This display also has a patented stainless steel mesh matrix that reduces the visibility of creases.

The newly introduced Alert Slider allows users to switch between Silent, Vibrate, and Ring modes without having to open the phone. For its hinge design, the previous single friction plate has been upgraded to a dual friction plate structure for better FlexForm stability.

OPPO incorporated aircraft-grade high-strength steel in core load-bearing positions, which has increased resistance against drops by 25% when compared to the Find N2 Flip.

The hinge of the device features a micro-carved texture, achieved by precision carving, which gives a ripple effect reminiscent of water waves.

The cover screen, carried over from the Find N2 Flip, is a 3.26-inch vertical display. Over 90% of Android apps function in vertical mode, making this screen orientation practical. The improved cover screen now supports 40+ apps, and it also facilitates taking selfies with enhanced visibility. Users can customize the cover screen with various styles and widgets. Additionally, the device offers digital pets that respond to users and their surroundings.

In a significant industry leap, the Find N3 Flip houses a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP primary camera, a 32MP telephoto portrait camera with optical zoom, and a 48MP wide-angle camera. The telephoto camera benefits from inputs from renowned camera manufacturer Hasselblad, providing a natural portrait view with minimal distortion. The wide-angle camera’s autofocus allows close-ups of subjects as near as 4cm.

The device also features a 32MP front camera suitable for video calls and 4K video recording. Various camera modes like FlexForm Interval Shooting and FlexForm Time-Lapse are available, providing users with a range of creative possibilities. Dual Preview allows users to preview their shots on both screens simultaneously.

The device’s camera system benefits from a multispectral sensor and a proprietary algorithm, leading to a 12% enhancement in white balance. In collaboration with Hasselblad, the Find N3 Flip integrates the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution for optimised colour accuracy.

Furthermore, OPPO’s partnership with Hasselblad extends to the XPAN mode, capturing in a high aspect ratio to emulate the camera brand’s distinctive style. The device also incorporates a custom UI, shutter sound, and watermark influenced by Hasselblad, complemented by three additional filters designed by Hasselblad professionals.