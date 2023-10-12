Oppo Find N3 Flip’s Grand Launch in India: Here’s How to Watch It Live

The tech world is abuzz with anticipation as Oppo gears up to unveil its second-generation flip phone, the Oppo Find N3 Flip, in India. Scheduled for October 12, the launch event promises to showcase the innovative features and specifications of this much-awaited device. With details about the smartphone already creating ripples in the market, tech enthusiasts and Oppo fans are eagerly waiting to witness the grand reveal.

Key Highlights:

Oppo Find N3 Flip to be launched in India on October 12.

The device boasts a Gorilla Glass 7 cover back.

Features a 120Hz, 6.8-inch display with TUV Rheinland intelligent eye care certification.

Equipped with a triple main camera setup and an upgraded Flexion hinge.

Launch event to be streamed live on Oppo’s official YouTube channel.

A Closer Look at the Oppo Find N3 Flip

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is not just another smartphone; it’s a testament to Oppo’s commitment to innovation and design excellence. The device stands out with its Gorilla Glass 7 cover back, which is notably half the size of a standard smartphone. The 6.8-inch display, with a resolution of 403ppi, promises a visual treat for users, further enhanced by the TUV Rheinland intelligent eye care certification.

Camera and Other Features

Photography enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice as the Oppo Find N3 Flip comes equipped with a triple main camera setup. The primary camera, a 50MP Sony IMX890 wide-angle lens, promises to capture detailed and vibrant images even in low-light conditions. The device’s upgraded Flexion hinge is another highlight, ensuring durability and a seamless user experience.

Tuning in to the Launch Event

For those eager to catch the launch event live, Oppo has made arrangements to stream it on its official YouTube channel. The event is scheduled to commence at 7 pm IST on October 12. Interested viewers can tune in here to witness the grand unveiling of the Oppo Find N3 Flip.

Conclusion:

The launch of the Oppo Find N3 Flip in India is a significant milestone for Oppo, reflecting its dedication to bringing cutting-edge technology and design to its users. As the tech community and Oppo enthusiasts gear up for the grand launch, it’s evident that the Oppo Find N3 Flip is set to make a mark in the smartphone market. With its impressive features and innovative design, the device promises to offer a unique blend of style and functionality.