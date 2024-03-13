OPPO Find X7 Ultra Tops DXOMARK Camera Rankings

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra has earned the top spot in DXOMARK’s smartphone camera rankings, receiving the Gold Camera award. This achievement highlights the device’s superior camera performance, thanks to its advanced hardware and collaboration with Hasselblad.

Key Highlights:

The Find X7 Ultra achieved a DXOMARK Camera score of 157 , leading the smartphone category.

, leading the smartphone category. Record-setting sub-scores were achieved in Bokeh and Video among Android smartphones.

were achieved in Bokeh and Video among Android smartphones. Advanced features include the HyperTone Camera System and Hasselblad Portrait Mode.

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra sets a new standard for smartphone photography, combining innovative camera technology with OPPO’s HyperTone Camera System, computational photography advances, and Hasselblad tuning. This combination led to a record-breaking overall Camera score of 157, and notable achievements in Bokeh and Video categories.

The device excelled in DXOMARK’s testing environments, particularly in challenging lighting conditions such as indoors, at night, and during family gatherings. Its performance was highlighted by its capability to produce high-quality photos and videos with excellent detail, zoom, and color accuracy.

Olympe Corblet, an Image Science Engineer and Product Owner at DXOMARK, praised the Find X7 Ultra for its “exceptional portrait rendering, as well as best-in-class zoom and detail preservation for both photo and video.”

The Hasselblad Portrait Mode on the Find X7 Ultra was specifically recognized for its ability to deliver detailed and accurately segmented portraits, setting a new benchmark for smartphone portrait photography. This mode, a result of OPPO’s partnership with Hasselblad, offers users a choice of four focal lengths, each calibrated to replicate the effect of a Hasselblad lens, allowing for cinematic-quality bokeh.

In addition to its photo capabilities, the Find X7 Ultra stands out as the leading Android smartphone for video recording, achieving the highest DXOMARK Video score of 156. Its advanced camera sensors enable 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR video recording at 4K resolution, providing a professional-grade video experience across all four cameras.

With its four 50MP cameras, including Sony’s second-generation 1-inch sensor, the Find X7 Ultra bridges the gap in zoom capabilities between optical focal lengths, unprecedented in a smartphone. This makes it not only a leader in smartphone photography but also a versatile tool for creators and filmmakers.