Oppo Find X7 Ultra Update Adds 25MP Photo Mode and New Camera Features

Oppo Find X7 Ultra update introduces a 25MP photo mode, enhancing photography and video capabilities with new features and improved camera performance.

Oppo has rolled out a new update for the Find X7 Ultra, introducing a significant enhancement to its camera capabilities with the addition of a 25MP photo mode. This update, part of the ColorOS 14.0.1.501 firmware, brings several new features aimed at improving the photography experience for users.

Key Features of the Update

25MP Photo Mode: The standout feature of this update is the 25MP photo mode, which allows users to capture higher-resolution images with more detail. This mode is particularly beneficial for photography enthusiasts who require detailed and crisp images for post-processing and printing. Enhanced Video Capabilities: The update also adds support for four-camera full focal range 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video recording. This feature provides users with greater flexibility in video recording, allowing them to switch between different focal lengths seamlessly and capture high-quality video in various scenarios​​. Improved Camera Algorithms: Oppo has upgraded the long-focus clarity algorithm from 10x to 13.2x, enhancing the clarity and detail in long-range shots. Additionally, the update includes improvements to the subject recognition and facial texture accuracy in group photo mode, making it easier to capture clear and detailed group photos​. Optimized Camera Performance: The update optimizes the shutter delay in motion mode, providing a more reasonable exposure time and faster continuous shooting response. This improvement is particularly useful for capturing moving subjects, ensuring users can take sharp and well-exposed photos of fast-moving scenes​. System and Stability Improvements: Beyond the camera enhancements, the update brings several system-level improvements. These include better system stability, optimized AI intelligent call summaries, and improvements to the AIGC removal experience. There are also fixes for issues related to charging animations and intermittent charging problems when using a power bank​​.

Impact on User Experience

This update significantly enhances the overall photography and video recording capabilities of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra. By adding the 25MP photo mode and improving the camera algorithms and performance, Oppo ensures that users can take full advantage of the phone’s hardware to capture stunning images and videos. The system improvements also contribute to a smoother and more stable user experience, making the Find X7 Ultra a more reliable and powerful device.

Availability

The update is currently being rolled out in China and is expected to be available in other regions soon. Users are advised to back up their data before installing the update to avoid any potential data loss during the process.

Oppo’s latest update for the Find X7 Ultra underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing the user experience through continuous software improvements. The addition of the 25MP photo mode and other camera enhancements will undoubtedly be appreciated by photography enthusiasts and casual users alike, making the Find X7 Ultra an even more compelling choice in the competitive smartphone market.