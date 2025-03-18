OPPO India Announces F29 Series Launch, Emphasizing Durability

OPPO India has announced the upcoming launch of its F29 series of smartphones, scheduled for March 20, 2025. The company is positioning the new lineup as “Durable Champions,” highlighting their resilience and performance for the Indian market, particularly targeting the country’s expanding gig economy.

The F series has become a significant player in the sub-INR 25,000 smartphone category in India. This announcement follows a period of strong performance for its predecessor, the OPPO F27 Pro+, which reportedly saw a 30% increase in sales during its first six months compared to the F25 Pro. OPPO states that demand for the F series remains robust in regions including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Nagpur. Furthermore, research from Counterpoint indicates that OPPO is now the preferred brand in India for water and dust resistance.

The OPPO F29 series, manufactured at OPPO’s Greater Noida facility, will undergo testing by SGS in India. The company states the devices will achieve IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, signifying high levels of protection against dust and water. The IP66 rating confirms resistance to powerful water jets, while IP68 indicates the ability to withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. The IP69 rating suggests the phones can endure high-pressure, high-temperature water jets up to 80°C.

OPPO emphasizes the durability of the F29 series with the inclusion of a “360° Armour Body.” This design incorporates a Sponge Bionic Cushioning system to absorb impact from drops. The phones also feature an elevated battery cover and side frame for additional protection, along with a Raised Corner Design Cover to safeguard all four corners. The camera lens will have a Lens Protection Ring made of strengthened glass, positioned higher than the lens to prevent scratches. Internally, the motherboard frame has been upgraded to aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, reportedly increasing structural integrity by 10% compared to previous models.

Beyond water and dust resistance, OPPO reports that the F29 series has undergone 14 Military Standard (MIL-STD-810H-2022) tests. These tests cover a range of environmental conditions, including high and low temperatures, shock, rain, freezing water, sand, dust, salt mist, solar radiation, humidity, vibration, fluid contamination, mold, acceleration, and resistance.

A notable feature of the OPPO F29 series is the introduction of what the company calls the “Hunter Antenna Architecture.” OPPO claims this new technology delivers a 300% increase in signal strength. The F29 and F29 Pro models aim to provide improved signal penetration and reliability in challenging environments such as inside buildings, elevators, and remote areas.

The OPPO F29 Pro will be available in Marble White and Granite Black. The F29 will come in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue.