OPPO India Hosts the ‘Find X8 Series Ambassador Conclave’ to Celebrate Tech Innovation

OPPO India marked the launch of its highly anticipated Find X8 Series by organizing the ‘Find X8 Series Ambassador Conclave’ in New Delhi. The event celebrated the brand’s focus on high-performance smartphones and innovative features tailored to Indian consumers.

Keynote Address and Introduction to the Find X8 Series

The event began with a keynote speech by Savio D’Souza, Head of Product Communications at OPPO India. While introducing the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, D’Souza emphasized the increasing demand for high-performance smartphones that cater to communication, productivity, entertainment, and digital payments. He stated, “The Find X8 Series is crafted to meet these diverse needs, offering standout features like AI Reflection Remover, a flagship quad-camera system with enhanced zoom, and a slim, lightweight build. The initial response to this flagship series in India has been phenomenal.”

Panel Discussion on AI-Driven Smartphone Innovation

A panel discussion titled “How AI-Driven Smartphones Enable Innovation and Aid Newer Mobile Experiences” was one of the event’s highlights. It brought together industry experts, including Priyank Pant, Senior Vice President at Paisabazaar, Manish Gupta, Director of Digital & Technology at Yum! Brands, and marketing strategist Shitiz Dogra.

The panel explored the transformative role of AI-powered personalisation in redefining smartphone experiences. Key innovations discussed included adaptive interfaces, voice commands, predictive text, and computational photography. This advanced camera technology enables real-time photo and video enhancements along with professional-grade auto-editing tools. Additionally, the conversation touched on how AI simplifies productivity tasks like scheduling and real-time translations, making smartphones indispensable in daily life.

Specifications and Features of the Find X8 Series

Launched earlier this month, the Find X8 Series features cutting-edge technology, including the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, a quad-camera system with dual telephoto lenses, and a Silicon Carbide battery for quick charging. These smartphones also come with AI-powered photography features designed to enhance both professional and casual shooting.

The durable yet lightweight design is backed by IP68 and IP69 ratings, making the devices resistant to water and dust. Other highlights include advanced AI Reflection Remover, real-time photo enhancements, and tools that boost productivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Find X8 Pro is priced at INR 99,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Find X8 is available in two configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at INR 69,999, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage at INR 79,999.

Both smartphones are available on the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and major retail outlets across India.