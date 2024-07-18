OPPO India Sets Record for Most AI Avatars Created in a Day with Reno12 Series

OPPO India breaks records creating 13,000 AI avatars on AI Appreciation Day with Reno12 Series. Reno12 Pro 5G now available with exciting offers.

OPPO India has made history by becoming the first smartphone brand to create 13,000 AI avatars in a single day using the AI Studio feature on its Reno12 series smartphones. This achievement, recognized by both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records, highlights OPPO’s dedication to innovation in AI technology.

Reno12 Series AI Studio: Transforming Photos into Digital Art

The AI Studio feature on the Reno12 series harnesses the power of Generative AI to transform photos into unique digital avatars. This innovative technology allows users to explore their creativity and express themselves in new ways.

Celebrating AI Appreciation Day with a Record-Breaking Feat

This record-breaking event took place on AI Appreciation Day, July 16th, 2024, and engaged audiences on OPPO’s digital platforms, showcasing the impressive capabilities of the Reno12 Series.

Reno12 Pro 5G Now Available with Exciting Offers

The record-breaking Reno12 Pro 5G is now available for purchase in two variants: 12GB+256GB for INR 36,999 and 12GB+512GB for INR 40,999. Customers can purchase the phone from the OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets.

Exclusive Offers and Prizes for Reno12 Series Buyers

New buyers who purchase the Reno12 series and activate the My OPPO app between July 18th and 26th have a chance to win exciting prizes, including an international holiday, OPPO Reno12 devices, family dining vouchers, and OPPO Enco Buds 2.

Additional Offers on the Reno12 Series

Customers can also take advantage of various offers, including instant cashback up to INR 4,000, no-cost EMI options, zero down payment schemes, and free YouTube Premium and Google One subscriptions for new customers.