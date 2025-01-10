Oppo Reno 13 series launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. Prices start at ₹37,999. Check specs, features, and more!

Oppo has recently introduced its latest smartphones, the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G, to the Indian market. These devices boast MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset, along with a range of advanced features that surpass their predecessors. Both models are set to go on sale starting January 11th at 12 pm via Flipkart and Oppo’s official online store.

Pricing and Availability

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is priced at ₹49,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and ₹54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. It comes in two color options: Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G is available at ₹37,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at ₹39,999.

Specifications

Both smartphones run on Oppo’s ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and are powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. They offer up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage, ensuring smooth performance.

The Reno 13 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. The Reno 13 5G has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with similar features. Both models sport an aerospace-grade aluminum frame.

For photography, both devices have a 50MP front camera. The Reno 13 Pro 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The Reno 13 5G includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Both phones come with Oppo’s SignalBoost Chip X1 for improved network connectivity. They also include several AI-powered features like AI Livephoto and AI Clarity to enhance the photography experience.

