OPPO Reno11 Series Launch: A New Era in Smartphone Photography

OPPO India recently announced the launch of the Reno11 Pro 5G and Reno11 5G, the latest additions to its Reno series. These smartphones are equipped with various proprietary technologies and are set to be available for sale from January 18th and 25th, 2024, respectively.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of the HyperTone Image Engine for enhanced photography in the Reno11 Series.

First OPPO series to feature ColorOS 14, promising OS upgrades and security fixes for three to four years.

Reno11 Pro 5G and Reno11 5G will be available on Flipkart, OPPO e-Store, and mainline retail outlets.

The Reno11 Pro 5G and Reno11 5G feature the HyperTone Image Engine for detailed, nuanced photographs, and the BHE (Battery Health Engine) for extended battery life. They also include SUPERVOOCTM for fast charging and the Trinity Engine for smooth multitasking.

The Reno11 Pro 5G, priced at INR 39,999, and the Reno11 5G, with prices starting at INR 29,999, will be available in multiple storage variants. These models will be sold through various channels, including Flipkart, the OPPO e-Store, and mainline retail outlets.

The Reno11 Series is particularly notable for its advanced photography features. The HyperTone Image Engine offers deep pixel fusion for lossless photos, and the Tone Mapping Control algorithm is optimized for Indian skin tones. The series also includes a Portrait Mode with adjustable aperture, 2x telephoto, facial recognition algorithms, and AI distinctions for skin tones and blemishes. Pro mode allows users to adjust various camera settings manually.

Both models in the series boast a triple camera setup with different specifications, supporting 4K videos at 30fps and other advanced shooting modes.

Savio D’Souza, Director of Product Communications at OPPO India, commented on the launch, highlighting the integration of OPPO’s proprietary technologies in the Reno11 Series. He emphasized the combination of software innovation and hardware potential in these new models.

The Reno11 Pro 5G offers a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip, and a 4600mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOCTM charging. The Reno11 5G features similar design elements, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOCTM charging.

Both models come with the Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology, enhancing charging lifespan and battery longevity. They run on ColorOS 14, which includes various features like Infrared Remote Control