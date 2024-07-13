Oppo Reno12 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Camera, Battery, and Performance Compared

I’ve always had a knack for dissecting the intricacies of smartphones, and the Oppo Reno12 Pro and OnePlus 12R are no exception. These two phones offer a compelling blend of style, performance, and innovation, making the decision of which one to choose a delightful challenge. Join me as I delve deeper into their specifications and features to uncover their true potential.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Design and Build

Both phones are a feast for the eyes, with sleek designs and premium materials. The Oppo Reno12 Pro boasts a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and a plastic frame, giving it a surprisingly light feel at 180g. Its dimensions of 161.5 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm make it comfortable to hold and use. The OnePlus 12R, with its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front, aluminum frame, and glass back, exudes a more substantial feel at 207g. Its dimensions of 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm are slightly larger, but it still feels manageable in hand.

Both phones offer dust and water resistance, but the OnePlus 12R takes it a notch higher with its IP64 rating, making it better equipped to handle splashes and dust.

OnePlus 12R vs Oppo Reno12 Pro: Display

The display is where the OnePlus 12R truly steals the show. Its 6.78-inch LTPO4 AMOLED screen with a 1264 x 2780 pixel resolution and Dolby Vision support is a visual treat. The peak brightness of 4500 nits ensures excellent visibility even in bright sunlight, and the 120Hz refresh rate delivers buttery smooth scrolling and animations.

While the Oppo Reno12 Pro’s 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2412 pixel resolution is no slouch, it falls short in comparison to the OnePlus 12R’s superior brightness, resolution, and overall visual experience.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Performance

Under the hood, these phones pack a powerful punch. The Oppo Reno12 Pro is fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. The Mali-G615 MC2 GPU handles graphics processing, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming.

The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU with one Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, two Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, two Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and three Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. The Adreno 740 GPU takes care of graphics, providing exceptional performance for demanding applications, gaming, and multitasking.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Camera

Both phones sport a triple-camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP primary sensor taking center stage. However, there are some key differences. The Oppo Reno12 Pro’s primary sensor boasts a larger 1/1.95″ size and 0.8µm pixel size, potentially offering better low-light performance. It also features multi-directional PDAF and OIS for faster and more stable focusing. The Reno12 Pro’s 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom is another highlight, allowing for detailed close-ups without sacrificing image quality.

The OnePlus 12R’s primary sensor has a 1/1.56″ size and 1.0µm pixel size, which might be slightly less impressive in low-light conditions compared to the Reno12 Pro. However, it compensates with Laser AF for faster focusing in challenging scenarios. The OnePlus 12R also includes a 2MP macro lens for capturing detailed close-ups of small subjects.

Both phones offer a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Reno12 Pro’s selfie camera boasts a larger 1/2.75″ sensor size compared to the OnePlus 12R’s 1/3″ sensor size, potentially offering better image quality in various lighting conditions.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Battery Life and Charging

The OnePlus 12R packs a larger 5500 mAh battery compared to the Reno12 Pro’s 5000 mAh battery, potentially offering longer usage time on a single charge. However, the Reno12 Pro fights back with its 80W wired charging, promising a lightning-fast charge from 1% to 47% in just 18 minutes. The OnePlus 12R’s 100W wired charging is no slouch either, promising a full charge in just 26 minutes.

Additional Features

Both phones come with a range of additional features to enhance the user experience. They both feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient unlocking. The Reno12 Pro offers NFC for contactless payments and BeaconLink calls via Bluetooth, extending the range of Bluetooth calls up to 200m. The OnePlus 12R features a color spectrum sensor for accurate color calibration and an infrared port for controlling compatible devices.

Software

Both phones run on Android 14, but with different custom skins. The Reno12 Pro runs on ColorOS 14.1, while the OnePlus 12R runs on OxygenOS 14. Both skins offer a clean and intuitive user interface with a range of customization options. The choice between them often boils down to personal preference.

Conclusion

The Oppo Reno12 Pro and the OnePlus 12R are both exceptional smartphones, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. The Reno12 Pro impresses with its lightweight design, impressive low-light photography, versatile telephoto lens, and blazing-fast charging. The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, stands out with its stunning display, flagship-level performance, larger battery, and macro lens for close-up shots.

Ultimately, the best phone for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. If you prioritize a lightweight design, great low-light photography, and super-fast charging, the Reno12 Pro might be the perfect fit. However, if you crave a top-notch display, raw processing power, and a larger battery, the OnePlus 12R will undoubtedly satisfy your tech cravings.

Whichever phone you choose, you’re guaranteed a premium smartphone experience that will keep you connected, entertained, and productive in style.

Price Here’s the price breakdown for both phones:

Oppo Reno12 Pro: ₹36,999

OnePlus 12R: ₹44,800