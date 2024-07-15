Oppo Reno12 Pro vs Oppo Reno11 Pro: Should You Upgrade?

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs. Reno11 Pro: In-depth comparison of specs, cameras, performance, & price. Which flagship phone is right for you?

As a tech enthusiast, I’ve had the pleasure of testing both the Oppo Reno12 Pro and its predecessor, the Oppo Reno11 Pro. Let’s delve into a detailed comparison to see how these two smartphones stack up.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs Oppo Reno11 Pro: Design and Build Quality

Both phones sport a sleek and premium aesthetic, with glass fronts and comfortable builds. The Reno12 Pro, however, takes durability to the next level with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front, offering enhanced resistance against scratches and drops. Additionally, the Reno12 Pro boasts an IP65 rating, making it dust and water-resistant, a feature missing in the Reno11 Pro. The Reno12 Pro is also slightly slimmer and lighter, measuring 161.5 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm and weighing 180g, compared to the Reno11 Pro’s 162.4 x 74.1 x 7.6 mm and 181g.

Oppo Reno11 Pro vs Oppo Reno12 Pro: Display

Both phones flaunt stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with 1 billion colors, 120Hz refresh rates, and HDR10+ support for vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. The Reno12 Pro’s display, however, peaks at a brighter 1200 nits compared to the Reno11 Pro’s 950 nits, making it more legible in direct sunlight.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs Oppo Reno11 Pro: Performance

The Reno12 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, while the Reno11 Pro houses the Dimensity 8200. Both chipsets are built on a 4nm process, ensuring power efficiency. In real-world usage, both phones deliver snappy performance, handling multitasking, gaming, and demanding apps with ease. While benchmarks might favor the Dimensity 8200, the average user is unlikely to notice a significant difference in day-to-day tasks.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs Oppo Reno11 Pro: Camera Capabilities

Both phones feature versatile triple camera setups, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a telephoto lens, and an ultrawide lens. The primary sensors on both phones capture detailed and vibrant photos in various lighting conditions, and the 2x optical zoom on the telephoto lenses is handy for close-up shots.

However, the Reno12 Pro has a slight edge in selfie performance, thanks to its 50MP front camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), which captures sharper and more detailed self-portraits compared to the Reno11 Pro’s 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs Oppo Reno11 Pro: Battery Life and Charging

The Reno12 Pro packs a larger 5000mAh battery compared to the Reno11 Pro’s 4600mAh. In my experience, both phones comfortably lasted a full day with moderate to heavy usage. However, the Reno12 Pro might offer a bit more juice for power users. Both phones support 80W fast charging, which is incredibly convenient for quickly topping up the battery. Oppo claims the Reno12 Pro can charge from 1% to 47% in just 18 minutes and reach a full charge in 46 minutes.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs Oppo Reno11 Pro: Software Experience:

Both phones run on Android 14 with Oppo’s ColorOS 14 skin on top. The software experience is smooth and intuitive, with a plethora of customization options and features. ColorOS 14 brings a refreshed UI, improved privacy controls, and enhanced multitasking capabilities to both devices.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs Oppo Reno11 Pro: Additional Features

The Reno12 Pro offers a few additional features that the Reno11 Pro lacks. It supports NFC for contactless payments, making it more convenient for mobile transactions. Additionally, the Reno12 Pro features BeaconLink calls via Bluetooth, which can extend call range up to 200 meters in open areas.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs Oppo Reno11 Pro: Price

The Oppo Reno12 Pro is priced at ₹36,999, offering a range of features that align with its cost. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno11 Pro is slightly more expensive at ₹37,999, reflecting its position in the market as a premium option with advanced capabilities.

Oppo Reno12 Pro vs Oppo Reno11 Pro: Conclusion

Both the Oppo Reno12 Pro and Reno11 Pro are excellent smartphones with a lot to offer. The Reno12 Pro edges out its predecessor in several areas, including build quality, display brightness, selfie camera performance, battery capacity, and additional features like NFC and BeaconLink calls. However, the Reno11 Pro is still a formidable device with a powerful chipset, great cameras, and fast charging.

Ultimately, the choice between these two phones boils down to personal preferences and priorities. If you value a slightly more durable build, a brighter display, a better selfie camera, and a few extra features, the Reno12 Pro might be worth the extra investment. But if you’re looking for a solid all-around performer with top-notch cameras and don’t mind sacrificing a few bells and whistles, the Reno11 Pro is still a fantastic option.