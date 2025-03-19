OPPO Reno13 Skyline-Blue Variant Arrives in India Tomorrow

OPPO India has announced the launch of the Skyline-Blue variant of its Reno13 5G smartphone. The device will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, March 20, 2025, across Mainline Retail Outlets, the OPPO e-store, and Flipkart.

The OPPO Reno13 5G in Skyline-Blue offers a blend of performance and durability. It features AI-powered cameras, the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The phone also boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance.

For the first time in the Reno series, OPPO is introducing a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, priced at ₹43,999. An 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will also be available for ₹39,999.

The phone’s camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. It supports dual 4K video recording and offers AI-powered features like AI Livephoto, AI Clarity, and AI Eraser 2.0. The robust water and dust resistance allows for underwater photography.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor aims to provide enhanced performance and power efficiency. The 5600mAh battery, coupled with 80W SUPERVOOC charging, can achieve a 17% charge in 5 minutes and a full charge in 47 minutes.

The device incorporates an aerospace-grade aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for durability. OPPO’s All-Round Armour architecture provides shock resistance. The phone sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED Pro XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200nits peak brightness. The screen-to-body ratio is 93.4%.

The Reno13 runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15. OPPO claims the device has undergone 60-month fluency testing, suggesting sustained performance over time.

The phone integrates several GenAI features to enhance productivity, including AI Summary, AI Rewrite, AI Reply, and AI Recording Summary. The AI Toolbox 2.0 offers functionalities like Screen Translator and AI Writer. It can also record meetings (in English and Hindi) for up to 5 hours, generating notes and transcripts. Circle to Search with Google and the Google Gemini app are also included.

Launch offers include an exchange offer of ₹3,000 across all sales channels. Exclusive offers at Mainline Retail Outlets and the OPPO e-store include up to 6 months of no-cost EMI, 10% instant cashback on select bank credit card transactions, zero down payment schemes, and EMI starting from ₹2222 per month. Flipkart will offer no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months with select banks.