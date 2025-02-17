Optoma Dominates Indian DLP Projector Market in Q4 2024

Optoma Corporation, a leading visual display solutions brand, has solidified its position as the top DLP projector brand in India for the fourth quarter of 2024. Achieving a record 36% market share, as reported by PMA, Optoma demonstrated significant growth even amidst a declining overall projector market. This success marks a 45% year-over-year increase in Q4 sales, making Optoma the only projector brand to show positive growth during this period.

Market Leadership and Growth

Despite a 17% contraction in the overall Indian projector market, Optoma’s strategic approach and focus on innovation propelled its remarkable Q4 performance. This achievement underscores the company’s strong execution and ability to capitalize on market opportunities.

Product Innovation and Expansion

Optoma’s success is attributed to its commitment to introducing cutting-edge products tailored to diverse consumer needs. In 2024, the company launched several notable projectors, including the OMA-S, a stylish and portable laser projector designed for both home and professional use. For home cinema enthusiasts, Optoma unveiled the 4K UHD DuraCore laser projectors, WAVE 120SK and WAVE 130RK, promising an immersive viewing experience. These innovative products have allowed Optoma to effectively tap into the growing demand for high-quality projection solutions.

Future Outlook and Strategic Focus

Building on this momentum, Optoma plans to aggressively target the home entertainment segment in 2025. The company will focus on new-age innovations such as smart projectors, Solid State lighting-based laser projectors, and eco-friendly projectors for home entertainment. Optoma will also continue to develop and introduce cutting-edge technologies in the pro AV segment. This strategic focus on product innovation and market expansion positions Optoma for continued success in the Indian market.

Leadership Commentary

“This Q4 growth reflects the resilience of our business and the dedication of our team, particularly given the industry downturn,” said Mr. Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Optoma Technology (I) Pvt. Ltd. “Our execution-driven strategy, emphasizing business expansion and integrating new technologies, has positively impacted our overall performance. We expect this momentum to continue in 2025, driven by the launch of several innovative products.”