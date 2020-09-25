Orkut makes comeback with Hello.com, an app-based social media platform

Orkut, an independent Google project that was once a popular social media platform, has made a comeback after a couple of years. The founder of Orkut Orkut Büyükkökten has come up with Hello.com, a social network to connect people who share the same passion.

Büyükkökten says that Hello.com is not about the followers and following people, but it’s about following and sharing your passion. He described Hello network as a successor of his previous initiative Orkut and mentioned in his blog post,

I’m confident the more we connect, the more beautiful it will become. I created Orkut with this in mind.

What’s Hello.com?

Coming on to Hello.com, the social network is an app-based initiative that gives friend suggestion only from your friend’s list. You can download the app for Android and iOS devices from the official website here. Once downloaded, what all you need to do is sign up to get started. The signing up process has been simple, and users just need to choose their interest areas (minimum five) and select a preferred language.

Hello is a visual application that permits image sharing only and not text. You can customize background and images with texts and filters to post images on the app. Hello uses learning algorithms and make suggestions based on your searches and posts.

Hello.com Availability and India Launch

Meanwhile, Hello is available in select countries like U.S, France, Australia, the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, Brazil, and Ireland. The official website shows that the app will launch in India, Germany, and Mexico by the end of this month. Meanwhile, you can sign up for an invite. Hello.com will soon support older Android versions – Android KitKat and Jelly Bean.

At a time when platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and more have cemented their footsteps in the social networking domain, the late entry of Hello raises questions about its success. The concept of Hello of sharing passion with pictures is unique, but it would face competition with Instagram and its likes.

For now, Hello.com works through app only, but it is highly likely that we see the web version as well soon.