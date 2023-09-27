OxygenOS 14 Beta: Here’s What’s New for OnePlus 11 Users

OnePlus, a brand synonymous with delivering a seamless user experience, has unveiled its OxygenOS 14 Beta for the OnePlus 11 series. This latest iteration promises to elevate the user experience with a plethora of innovative features and design enhancements. Here’s a comprehensive look at what OnePlus 11 users can expect from the OxygenOS 14 Beta.

Trinity Engine: The Core of OxygenOS 14

The all-new OnePlus Trinity Engine is at the heart of OxygenOS 14. This next-generation engine incorporates six proprietary technologies designed to redefine the mobile experience at every touchpoint. Some of the standout features include:

CPU-Vitalization: A state-of-the-art arithmetic scheduling technology that harmonizes performance with power efficiency.

ROM-Vitalization: This memory acceleration technology saves storage space by efficiently compressing and defragmenting files, ensuring fast and smooth performance.

RAM-Vitalization: An advanced RAM performance acceleration technology that intelligently allocates memory resources for faster app launches and smoother multitasking.

Gaming Innovations

For the gamers out there, OxygenOS 14 introduces HyperBoost, an AI-powered learning tool for intelligent performance management. This ensures stable frame rates for an immersive gaming experience. Additionally, HyperRendering and HyperTouch technologies promise reduced latency, improved frame interpolation, and enhanced touch precision.

Reimagined and Refreshed

OxygenOS 14 brings a refreshed look to OnePlus classics. The updated UI elements and bolder features aim to enhance productivity, convenience, and digital wellbeing. Notably, the Go Green AOD feature connects walking to eco-wellbeing, while the Zen Space offers five serene themes for moments of digital peace.

Security Made Seamless

Data security and privacy are paramount in today’s digital age. OxygenOS 14 introduces multilayered security features, including:

Strong Box Device Security Engine 3.0: Incorporates an embedded secure element (ESE) security chip and encryption technology for enhanced information security.

Safety Center: Offers features like Photo Permission Management, Auto Pixelate 2.0, and Find My Device for comprehensive data protection.

Ultimate Usability

OxygenOS 14 is designed to work seamlessly with the user. New features like File Dock, Multi-Screen Connect 2.0, and Notes 2.0 ensure a smoother and faster connection to content. Additionally, the Smart Cutout feature offers system-level cutout capabilities, and the Clone Phone feature ensures stable data migration across devices.

