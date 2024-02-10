Panasonic and Katie Ledecky Propel STEM Education with Virtual Field Trip

Panasonic Corporation of North America and Olympian Katie Ledecky have introduced a new virtual field trip as part of the STEM Forward program, developed in collaboration with Discovery Education. The Innovators for Impact Virtual Field Trip, premiering on February 15, 2024, aims to inspire student innovation in STEM and provide a virtual exploration of Japan’s technological advancements.

Key Highlights:

A partnership between Panasonic and Katie Ledecky to enhance STEM education through virtual field trips.

The Innovators for Impact Virtual Field Trip allows students to explore sustainable technologies and smart mobility in Japan.

Educator guides and digital lesson bundles accompany the virtual field trip to extend learning.

The initiative builds on Panasonic’s century-long mission to positively impact society through innovation.

STEM Forward connects students with technology’s role in improving lives and addressing global challenges.

Panasonic and Ledecky, a highly accomplished swimmer and STEM advocate, announced the second installment of the educational initiative aimed at fostering student interest in science, technology, engineering, and math. The virtual field trip will feature interactions with Panasonic’s STEM specialists, showcasing innovative living and working methods.

Ledecky expressed her enthusiasm for inspiring sustainable living through education in STEM fields, highlighting the exploration of Panasonic’s global headquarters in Japan. The program is designed to connect classroom learning with real-world applications, focusing on sustainable smart towns, energy systems, and smart mobility solutions.

An accompanying educator guide offers pre, during, and post-visit activities, while a Family Activity and Digital Lesson Bundle further enhances the learning experience. Megan Myungwon Lee, Chairwoman and CEO of Panasonic Corporation of North America, emphasized Panasonic’s longstanding commitment to societal improvement through product innovation and education.

The STEM Forward program, initiated by Panasonic and Discovery Education, provides educators, students, and families with free access to digital resources that explore the impact of technology on society. This initiative, which includes special Virtual Field Trips, continues to build on the collaborative efforts of Panasonic and Ledecky in promoting STEM education.

Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education, praised the initiative for connecting students with leaders in STEM innovation, encouraging them to envision their future roles in a technologically advanced world.