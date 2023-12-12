Panasonic Launches India’s First Matter-Enabled ACs

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) has introduced India’s first Matter-Enabled Room Air Conditioners (RACs), powered by the Miraie platform. This innovation is set to be available from February 2024 across leading outlets and e-commerce platforms in India, aligning with the summer season. The Matter protocol, an open-source connectivity standard, is at the core of this launch, promising enhanced interoperability across smart devices.

Key Highlights:

Panasonic introduces India’s first Matter-Enabled Room Air Conditioners, integrating with the Miraie platform.

The Matter protocol enables seamless interoperability among smart devices.

Matter-enabled air conditioners will be available in India from February 2024.

Consumers can control these air conditioners through the Miraie app, which offers compatibility with various smart appliances.

Mr. Manish Sharma, Chairman of Panasonic Life Solutions India and South Asia, emphasized the importance of this integration, stating, “We have integrated Matter, an open, universal standard, with our Miraie platform. This allows our air conditioners to be managed using Miraie or any Matter-compatible platform.”

Mr. Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer at Panasonic Life Solutions India, highlighted the consumer-centric approach: “We launched Miraie in 2020 and have seen significant consumer adoption. The Matter compatibility enhances this platform, providing simplicity, reliability, and security in smart technology.”

Mr. Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director of PMIN, Panasonic Life Solutions India, discussed the broader implications of this innovation: “Our new line of Matter-enabled Air Conditioners aligns with our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer experience. They contribute to reduced energy consumption and a more efficient use of energy.”

The Miraie platform, enhanced by Matter compatibility, allows users to control a wide range of smart appliances, regardless of brand, creating a unified and efficient smart home environment.