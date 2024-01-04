Panasonic Launches LUMIX G9II in India: Key Features Detailed

Panasonic Life Solutions India has recently introduced the LUMIX G9II, a new digital mirrorless camera, to the Indian market. The LUMIX G9II marks an important addition to Panasonic’s flagship G Series. It boasts a new sensor, a new engine, and the introduction of Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology in the LUMIX G Series. The camera is priced at INR 1,74,990 for the body only, and INR 2,28,990 for a combo kit.

Key Highlights:

The LUMIX G9II features a new 25.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor and a new engine for high-resolution, rich color tone images.

Introduction of PDAF technology for precise auto-focus and swift tracking of moving subjects.

Burst shooting capability of 60 fps in AFC mode and 75 fps in AFS mode, with pre-burst recording.

Video performance includes C4K/4K at 120p/100p and FHD at 280p.

Enhanced image stabilization with an 8-stop B.I.S. (Body Image Stabilizer).

Introduction of enhanced monochrome photo styles, including LEICA Monochrome, and REAL TIME LUT.

Mr. Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director of Panasonic Life Solutions India, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovation with the LUMIX G series. He highlighted that the LUMIX G9II will empower creative professionals in their storytelling endeavors, especially in wildlife, sports, and event photography.

Mr. Hardeep Sarna, Business Chief of the Imaging Business Group at Panasonic Life Solutions India, reflected on the tradition of innovation since the first LUMIX G series camera in 2009. He mentioned the LUMIX G9II’s features such as Pre-Burst Shooting, 100MP Handheld High-Resolution Mode, Real-Time LUT, and a new imaging engine for fast and accurate Auto Focus. Sarna expressed hope that the LUMIX G9II will contribute significantly to the LUMIX category.

The LUMIX G9II is available across all Panasonic brand shops, Lumix Lounges, and dealer networks in India.