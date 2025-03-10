Paytm Expands UPI Statement Downloads with Excel Format for Better Expense Management and Tax Filing

Following the introduction of PDF statements, Paytm has now added an Excel format for UPI statement downloads, offering users enhanced flexibility for managing their expenses efficiently. This update has been well-received, particularly by Chartered Accountants who find it simplifies their work, and by individuals leveraging AI tools for personalized financial insights.

Enhanced UPI Statement Download Feature

Paytm (One97 Communications Limited), a leading digital payments and financial services company in India, has introduced the ability for Paytm UPI users to download transaction statements in Excel format. This feature is now available alongside the previously launched PDF format. With this update, users can seamlessly analyze their spending, track finances more effectively, and simplify tax preparation.

Comprehensive Financial Management Solution

The expanded UPI statement download feature allows Paytm UPI users to access detailed transaction records for specific date ranges or financial years in both PDF and Excel formats. This flexibility makes financial reconciliation easier by including additional details such as payment notes and assigned tags. Chartered Accountants have particularly appreciated the detailed narration, which helps in their accounting tasks, while individual users benefit from AI-driven spending insights.

How to Access the UPI Statement Download Feature

The UPI statement download feature is available under the ‘Balance & History’ section of the Paytm app. Users who have linked their bank accounts and use Paytm UPI handles with Axis Bank (@ptaxis), Yes Bank (@ptyes), State Bank of India (@ptsbi), or HDFC Bank (@pthdfc) can effortlessly select their desired date range and download statements in just a few clicks. This makes financial tracking and expense analysis more streamlined.

A Paytm spokesperson stated, “As pioneers in mobile payments, we continuously enhance user experience with innovative solutions. The introduction of UPI statement downloads in Excel format provides the flexibility users need for seamless financial management and analysis.”

Additional Features for Seamless Transactions

Beyond the statement download feature, Paytm also offers several financial services, including UPI Lite for small transactions, RuPay Credit Card linking for credit-based UPI payments, and auto-pay for hassle-free recurring bill payments. Users can also link their bank accounts and create UPI IDs for effortless self-account transfers, peer-to-peer payments, and online or offline transactions.

Steps to Download UPI Statement in Excel Format

Open the Paytm app and navigate to the ‘Balance & History’ section.

Tap on ‘Download UPI Statement’ under payment history.

Select the preferred date range for your statement.

Choose ‘Excel’ as the format and tap ‘Download’ to save the file.

This new feature empowers Paytm users with greater control over their financial records, ensuring easy tracking of expenses and smooth tax filing.