Paytm Introduces India’s First Solar Soundbox for Merchants, Ensuring Full-Day Power with Sustainable Energy

Paytm (One97 Communications Limited), a leading company in payments and financial services distribution, has launched India’s first Solar Soundbox for merchants. This innovative device harnesses solar energy, allowing it to charge efficiently even in minimal sunlight. It aims to reduce electricity costs for small businesses while ensuring uninterrupted transactions.

A Green Innovation for Merchants

The Made in India Solar Soundbox is an environmentally friendly solution that helps merchants, including those in rural and remote areas with limited electricity supply, become part of the digital ecosystem. Equipped with a solar panel, the device automatically charges under sunlight. It includes two batteries—one that charges via solar energy and another via electricity. The solar-powered battery can provide a full day’s usage after just 2-3 hours of sun exposure, while the electricity-powered battery can last up to 10 days without recharging.

Secure and Seamless Payments

The Solar Soundbox features a Paytm QR code, enabling customers to make UPI and RuPay Credit Card on UPI payments easily. Merchants can link their bank accounts and create UPI handles for seamless transactions. Designed for hawkers, cart vendors, artisans, craft sellers, and flower vendors, the device is 4G-enabled and provides instant audio payment confirmations via a 3-watt speaker, ensuring clarity even in noisy environments. Supporting 11 languages, it enhances accessibility for a wide range of merchants.

Commitment to Financial Inclusion

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm, stated, “The Solar Soundbox represents our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and financial inclusion. With this Made in India device, we continue pioneering digital payment solutions for merchants nationwide.”

Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, praised the initiative, emphasizing its role in supporting small merchants and contributing to a self-reliant and environmentally conscious India.

Expanding Payment Solutions

In addition to the Solar Soundbox, Paytm recently introduced India’s first next-generation device, the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox. This advanced tool integrates NFC technology with mobile QR payments, providing an affordable and versatile option for card transactions. These innovations reinforce Paytm’s mission to enhance payment capabilities and drive financial inclusion.

Enhancing Digital Payments

Paytm enables users to link bank accounts and generate UPI IDs for seamless money transfers. Customers can send money to bank accounts, mobile numbers, or scan a Paytm QR code for quick transactions. With features like UPI Lite for small payments, RuPay Credit Card linking on UPI, and auto-pay services, Paytm simplifies digital transactions. With the Paytm Karo initiative, users can make instant QR payments or transfer funds via UPI, all in one app.