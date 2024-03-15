Philips Home Audio Range Offers Special Promotion for Holi

TPV Technology has launched a promotional offer for the Holi festival, including a complimentary wired microphone with the purchase of select Philips party speakers. This offer is available from today until March 25, 2024, at both offline and online retailers.

Key Highlights:

Offer Period: March 15th to March 25th, 2024.

Promotion Details: Complimentary wired microphone with the purchase of select Philips party speakers.

Availability: Both offline and online retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital.

Models Included: Philips TAX5708, TAX5206, or TAX3206.

How to Avail: Submit purchase invoice and product serial number via email or WhatsApp.

Additional Offers: Consumer finance options such as 0 Down payment and 1 EMI Free on select models.

This offer provides an opportunity for customers to enhance their audio experience during the Holi festivities. To avail of the complimentary microphone, customers must email a copy of their purchase invoice along with the product’s serial number to philipsmarketing@tpv-tech.com or send it via WhatsApp to 9560119945. Following this, they should provide complete address details for the courier delivery of the free microphone.

Inquiries regarding the offer can be directed to the provided contact number. Moreover, customers have the chance to benefit from consumer finance options including 0 Down payment, 1 EMI Free for offline purchases on select models, and credit card and EMI options for select models on Amazon.

This promotion is valid across all offline and online retail stores in India, offering a limited window for customers to enhance their Holi celebration with an improved entertainment setup.