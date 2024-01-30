Philips Launches Innovative Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology

Philips India has introduced a new hair straightener featuring NourishCare Technology. This product, first of its kind in India, is designed to minimize heat damage during hair styling. It incorporates serum strips infused with Vitamin E and Moroccan Argan oil, combined with Kerashine care, to nourish hair while protecting against heat damage.

Key Highlights:

Philips’ hair straightener is India’s first to feature a combination of bracket and serum strip technology.

The product aims to style hair with minimal heat damage, verified through independent lab tests.

Serum strips contain Vitamin E and Moroccan Argan oil for nourishing hair.

Alia Bhatt, the brand ambassador, endorses the product in a new TV commercial.

The product is available in various models, with prices ranging from INR 3145 to INR 3795.

Deepali Agarwal, Business Head- Personal Health at Philips Indian Subcontinent, commented on the launch, emphasizing Philips’ commitment to innovation and consumer well-being. The Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology, made in India, is designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers, offering a balance of styling and hair protection.

Alia Bhatt, Brand Ambassador of Philips Beauty, expressed her excitement about the launch. She highlighted the product’s role in enabling effortless style without the worry of heat damage and applauded Philips’ blend of beauty and technology.

The new hair straightener forms a protective coating on the hair to prevent water loss from heat, thus retaining moisture. It comes with heat-resistant brackets and replaceable serum strips, which are also available for separate purchase.

The product is available at www.shop.philips.co.in and other retail channels.