Philips Unveils New HL7773 Mixer Grinder with MicroGrind Technology in India

Versuni India, known for managing trusted brands like Philips Domestic Appliances and Preethi, has introduced a new innovation to Indian kitchens with the launch of the Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder. The key highlight of this product is the integration of MicroGrind Technology, which allows users to grind even a single pepper with remarkable accuracy. This new range was officially launched by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar at a special event in Delhi, where he demonstrated the product’s ability to cater to modern culinary needs.

With evolving preferences in today’s households, the Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder brings advanced features designed to enhance the way home chefs prepare spices and pastes, ensuring both precision and convenience.

Revolutionary MicroGrind Technology for Everyday Cooking

The Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder is built with MicroGrind Technology, developed to help users grind small quantities of fresh masalas or pastes with ease. This innovation ensures that every ingredient retains its flavour and aroma, giving home-cooked meals an authentic taste.

Versatile Grinding Modes for Diverse Recipes

The appliance offers three specially designed grinding modes, each catering to different culinary requirements:

Coarse Mode – Perfect for crushing spices to achieve a textured grind.

Fine Mode – Creates smooth masalas and pastes, suitable for everyday recipes.

Superfine Mode – Delivers ultra-smooth pastes, ideal for delicate dishes.

These tailored modes make the Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder an excellent companion for both traditional and contemporary recipes.

Industry-First Clean Mode for Effortless Maintenance

Apart from its innovative grinding capabilities, the Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder features an industry-first Clean Mode. This mode simplifies cleaning by rinsing the jars efficiently, reducing the need for intensive scrubbing and ensuring better hygiene in the kitchen.

Power-Packed Performance with an 800W Turbo Motor

The Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder is powered by a high-performance 800W turbo motor, ensuring smooth and lump-free grinding. This powerful motor makes the appliance suitable for a wide variety of ingredients, from tough spices to soft pastes, giving home chefs complete control over texture and consistency.

Statement from Versuni India’s CEO

At the product launch, Gulbahar Taurani, CEO & MD of Versuni India, highlighted the company’s focus on enhancing everyday cooking experiences for Indian households. Taurani noted that the MicroGrind Technology in the new Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder reflects Philips’ ongoing efforts to introduce smart solutions for kitchen tasks. With dedicated grinding modes and Clean Mode, the product offers both performance and ease of use, aligning with the evolving needs of modern kitchens.

Chef Ranveer Brar’s Endorsement

At the event, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar shared his views on the importance of freshly ground spices in Indian cooking. According to Ranveer Brar, the ability to grind even a single peppercorn with MicroGrind Technology brings unmatched freshness and aroma to home-cooked dishes. He praised the precision grinding modes and easy cleaning, which he believes will help home chefs maintain both authenticity and convenience in their cooking routines.

Available Online and Offline Across India

The new Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder with MicroGrind Technology is now available at leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms across India. It promises to deliver a combination of precision, powerful performance, and ease of use, catering to the needs of modern households looking for smart kitchen appliances.