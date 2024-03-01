Physics Wallah Launches AI Education Suite “Alakh AI” with 1.5 Million Users

Physics Wallah, a prominent Ed-tech platform in India, has announced a series of educational technology initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the learning experience for students. At the core of these initiatives is “Alakh AI,” an indigenously developed AI education suite launched at the end of December 2023, which has quickly garnered over 1.5 million users. These innovations, along with discounts of up to 80% on online courses, mark a significant step towards making quality education more accessible.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of “Alakh AI,” a personalized AI tutor designed to cater to individual student needs, achieving a user base of 1.5 million in less than two months.

Launch of AI-powered tools such as AI Guru for 24/7 personalized tutoring, Study Sahayak for customized learning plans, and NCERT Pitara for generating NCERT textbook questions.

Community Learning initiative to foster a collaborative learning environment through batch-specific discussion groups and live practice sessions.

Enhanced platform accessibility with a Low Data mode, reducing data consumption by 80-90% without compromising lecture duration.

Introduction of LearnOS Tapasya Mode, an Android launcher that minimizes digital distractions, allowing students to focus on their studies.

Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder of Physics Wallah, emphasized the commitment to transforming education into a more personalized, effective, and engaging experience. These initiatives reflect Physics Wallah’s dedication to leveraging advanced technology to enhance student outcomes and accessibility to quality education.