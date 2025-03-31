POCO Announces C71 Launch in India with Focus on Display and Design

POCO, a consumer technology brand in India, has announced the upcoming launch of its new budget smartphone, the POCO C71. The company revealed the device, dubbed “The Ultimate Blockbuster,” through a social media announcement today, setting the launch date for April 4, 2025, at 12 PM.

The POCO C71 aims to offer a comprehensive package focusing on entertainment, aesthetics, and affordability. A key highlight of the new device is its large 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. POCO emphasizes this as the “BIGGEST” and “SMOOTHEST” display in its category. The display also features Triple TUV certification, indicating a focus on reducing blue light emissions and prioritizing eye safety for users.

In terms of design, the POCO C71 sports a “Premium Split Grid Design,” which the company suggests offers a sleek and modern look. This design element aims to make the device visually appealing while maintaining its affordability.

POCO positions the C71 as an “ideal pocket-sized entertainer,” suggesting that the large, smooth display will be suitable for multimedia consumption and gaming within the budget segment. The company’s official KV (Key Visual) was released on POCO India’s social media platforms, offering the first glimpse of the phone’s design.

The launch of the POCO C71 on April 4 will provide more details regarding the phone’s specifications, including processor, camera, battery, and pricing. This new offering will likely compete with other budget smartphones in the Indian market, focusing on delivering a large, high-refresh-rate display and an appealing design at an accessible price point.